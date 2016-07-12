Thriller
Home Movies/Out on Digital 7.14
Rams, a prize-winning Icelandic film, concerns two elderly brothers, sheep farmers who haven’t exchanged a word in years. Although billed as a deadpan comedy, the humor is seldom apparent. The film works instead as a laconic observation of ... more
Jul 12, 2016 3:14 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Nazi Noir
The idea of a War Crimes Bureau in Nazi Germany sounds like a very bad joke, but in fact there was one. It was run by conservative but Nazi-despising Prussian judges dedicated to the principle, upheld by the Geneva Convention, that there wa... more
Apr 19, 2013 5:09 PM Roger K. Miller Books
Prairie Wolves
Tragically, shootings in small town America have become all too frequent. Author Thomas Maltman chronicles one community’s reaction to a deadly shooting in his new book Little Wolves. This meditation on violence centers more
Jan 17, 2013 4:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Thrillingly Cold Precision in ‘The Nightmare Room’
Koren Black's white, sterile set comes to a sharp point. In a way, it serves as the title character in the U.S. premiere of John Goodrum's The Nightmare Room, a satisfying thriller that opens the season for... more
Oct 10, 2012 3:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Easy Star All-Stars
Originally formed as a backing band for the Easy Star label's reggae artists, the All-Stars are best known for Dub Side of the Moon, a reggae version of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, which has been on the reggae... more
Oct 4, 2012 6:29 PM Tim Lambrecht Album Reviews
The Bourne Legacy
Bourne without Jason Bourne? It sounds like a Bond movie without James Bond or a Sherlock Holmes... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Sean Chercover's Thrilling 'Trinity Game'
Sean Chercover, author of the Chicago-based thrillers Big City, Bad Blood and Trigger City, brings readers a new crime drama that mixes mystery and intrigue with unpredictable twists and fascinating plotlines. The Trinity Game, full of hear... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Zimmerman Debuts 'The Orphanmaster'
Witchcraft, war, murder and romance abound in The Orphanmaster, the debut novel by Jean Zimmerman. Set in 1663 New Amsterdam (present-day Manhattan), The Orphanmaster tells the story of orphaned Blandine van Couvering... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Nothing Beats a Great Spy Film
Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Obscure Masterpiece
Beginning in the 1960s, high-end British television productions began finding an audience in the U.S. through the medium of “Masterpiece Theatre” and other PBS programs. Most of them were adapted from literary sources, whether acknowledged classi.. more
Apr 26, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Alfred Hitchcock tapped a can’t-miss muse for his 1956 thriller The Man Who Knew To The Man Who Knew Too Much ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee