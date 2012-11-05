RSS

Tibet

bookre.jpg.jpe

In some polls, nearly half of all Americans believe the Earth is only 6,000 years old and was once entirely covered by Noah’s flood, which left behind the mountain ranges and canyons that constitute the topography of our world. more

Nov 5, 2012 2:09 PM Books

The situation in Tibet remains grave. China continues to occupy the roof of the world and is settling large numbers of Chinese in the mountainous land, threatening to displace the native Tibetans. Meanwhile, many young Tibetans have grown impati.. more

Aug 6, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage4108.jpe

In 1974, high-wire artist Philippe Petit performed the most amazing tight-rope walk in the Man On Wire ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Marc (Alain Delon) is a French playboy who ran afoul of a jealous American mobster in Joy House, a 1964 film out now on DVD. Joy House was directed in lustrous black and white by French filmmaker Rene Clement with an eye for sharp angles—bird’s e.. more

Aug 31, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage1482.jpe

In reference to photo: Ina Tibetan village, a 17-year-old student was killed by a gunshot What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more

Apr 4, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES