Tick
'Tick, Tick…Boom!' Resonates at Soulstice Theatre
In 1990, before Jonathan Larson created the smash Broadway musical Rent, he was a struggling slacker working at a diner. The trials and tribulations of his life fed into the rock monologue Tick, Tick…Boom! A full-cast musical adaptation mak... more
Feb 1, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
’90s Slacker Musical In Context
Last night I saw Soulstice Theatre’s Tick, Tick...BOOM! I hadn’t really prepared myself for what I was going to see, but it was very, very familiar…it was an early ‘90’s slacker drama. Jordan Gwiazdowski, Amber Smith, Josh Perkins and company put.. more
Jan 28, 2012 11:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Tick, Tick… Boom!' Explodes Onto Soulstice Stage
It's notoriously difficult to make a living in theater. It is even more difficult to create a deeply meaningful, truly revolutionary stage production. In the early '90s, Jonathan Larson struggled to find both commercial success and meaningf... more
Jan 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Katie Musolff: Artist and Model
When artist Katie Musolff paints a portrait, she reveals both the physical and psychological characteristics of her subject. A number of these revelations will be on display at the Charles Allis Art Museum, which features this 2007 Forward ... more
Sep 6, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee