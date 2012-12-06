Ticket Prices
Summerfest Raises Ticket Prices a Buck
The extremely frugal may end up spending a little bit of extra time calling into radio stations trying to win Summerfest tickets this year. Yesterday the festival's board passed a budget that calls for a $1 increase in ticket prices, the Journal S.. more
Dec 6, 2012 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Response Tailored for the Times
It's official: The Milwaukee Bucks are on the NBA's endangered list. Owner Herb Kohl recently declared that if a new arena doesn't replace the Bradley Center within a few years, “Milwaukee's chances of remaining a part of the NBA more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Bruce Honsby and the Noisemakers
A man with ties to both the classic-rock elite and the modern jam scene, Bruce Hornsby headlines an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight. Hornsby spent the early ’90s as the pianist and accordionist for the Grateful Dead, ceme... more
Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee