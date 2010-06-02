Ticket To Ride: A Tribute To The
Spring Cleaning Sale @ Bridget Paints
On a Friday afternoon during her "Spring Cleaning Sale," artist Bridget Griffith Evans sits at her easel. Here Bridget Paints%u23AFand these two words precisely define the name of her new working studio/art gallery in the lower level of the Histo.. more
Jun 2, 2010 1:25 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Sometimes The Title Is The Worst Thing
For the second time in as many weeks, I ended up sitting next to the Boulevard Theatre’s Mark Boucher for a show. I ended up falling into a brief exchange about the nature of theatre with him . . . and mentioning something about how odd it is to.. more
May 21, 2010 11:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ticket to Ride: A Tribute to the Beatles
The latest installment in the Sunset Playhouse’s popular Musical Mainstage series pays homage to the song book of one of the most popular acts of all time: The Beatles. Backed by a band and narration,,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ticket to Ride: A Tribute to the Beatles
The latest installment in the Sunset Playhouse’s popular Musical Mainstage series pays homage to the song book of one of the most popular acts of all time: The Beatles. Backed by a band and informativ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee