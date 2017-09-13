Tickets
The Milwaukee Brewers Prepare for a Short-Notice Home Series This Weekend
Though Miami has had bigger things to worry about in the wake of Hurricane Irma, for the past few days the talk around baseball has been whether the Miami Marlins would be able to host this weekend's scheduled series against the Milwaukee Brewers... more
Sep 13, 2017 8:32 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Remembering the Brewers-Marlins World Series of 1997 (and three other Milwaukee Fall Classics that Never Happened)
The chances you’ll need to scramblefor Brewers playoff tickets this year are about as slim as the chance you’llneed to find tickets to Bob Donovan’s inauguration as mayor. However, the Crewdoesn’t actually need to qualify for the postseason in .. more
Mar 21, 2016 7:24 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Rolling Stones Tickets Sold Out in Less Than 10 Minutes
Well that was fast. Tickets for The Rolling Stones' hotly anticipated, Summerfest-launching tour stop in Milwaukee sold out in less than 10 minutes, multiple media outlets are reporting. That's not a surprise, given their relative scarcity: The 23.. more
Apr 13, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Shepherd Express Cyber Monday Deals
The Shepherd Express is offering great CyberMonday discounts on tickets for its upcoming events!For today only, you can receive 50% off Woman Up! and Stein & Dine tickets by using the code “Cyber."Woman Up!, which will take place Feb. 7, 2015.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Blue Jacket Will Host its Taste of the Third Coast Fundraiser in June
Many of Milwaukee's best regarded restaurants will join Blue Jacket Restaurant and Bar for its first annual Taste of the Third Coast tasting event, a fundraiser for the Alliance for the Great Lakes. The tasting will take place Sunday, June 22 from.. more
May 19, 2014 6:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
Jesus Christ The Touring Musical
There’sa pretty good chance that anyone familiar with Andrew Lloyd Weber’s JesusChrist, Superstar already knows that there’s a new touring productionof the showing that will be making the national circuit. And there’s a prettygood chance that .. more
May 10, 2014 7:43 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jack White Will Headline the Rave in July
Retiring The White Stripes certainly hasn't hurt Jack White's brand any. With his many side bands and more recently his solo ventures the singer/guitarist has continued to enjoy the kind of "rock legend in progress" cache otherwise reserved almost.. more
Apr 7, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Are Playing a Free Turner Hall Ballroom Show
Macklemore, the formerly underground rapper who shot to the top of the charts and frat-house playlists alike with his inescapable novelty hit "Thrift Shop," will play a free show at the Turner Hall Ballroom Sunday, May 12 with his producing partne.. more
Apr 29, 2013 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Comedy Fest Tickets On Sale
Somewhere in the recent past, Milwaukee Comedy Fest announced that tickets were on sale for it's 2012 line-up. And somewhere in an equally ambiguous period of time ago, they actually announced what that line-up is going to be. It looks really g.. more
Jul 10, 2012 10:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers introduce special "peanut controlled" sections
Apparently a young fan wrote to the Brewers and lamented to them that he could never come see the team play at Miller Park because of his extreme allergy to peanuts.So the Brewers have decided to offer a few games with "peanut controlled" seating.. more
Jan 31, 2012 9:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Nervous About Trying to Dominate a Partner? Sarah Sloane Tells You How to Start
Washington, D.C.-based sexuality educator Sarah Sloane swung through the Midwest this week on a mini teaching tour. Although Sloane leads all kinds of classes, including fellatio and female ejaculation, she's best known for her work around ... more
Feb 10, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
expressmilwaukee.com
It is definitely self-serving for the Shepherd Express to list its own website, expressmilwaukee.com, as the critics’ choice, but it’s become the premier Milwaukee-focused website for tens of thousands of people in the area. Since the websi... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Brewers freeze ticket prices
The Brewers announced that ticket prices will not increase for the 2011 season. Prices are frozen at 2010 levels. Check out the seating chart here for prices. After welcoming 3,000,000 fans in 2009, the Brewers saw a slight drop to 2.77 milli.. more
Oct 11, 2010 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Madden Amazes in ‘The Syringa Tree’
A tree swing without the tree, a large patchwork textile drape done in earth tones and one enormously talented performer were all it took to bring to life American Players Theatre’s most moving and compelling play of the season.Actor Collee... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater 1 Comments
Sex, Drugs and The American Way
No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more
May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak
For Milwaukee Rep’s season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy’s final production as the company’s artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical more
Mar 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
Since their rapid-fire, tongue-twisting verses and ultra-smooth choruses made them crossover rap stars in the mid-’90s, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have had a notoriously rocky career, falling out of commercial favor for long periods more
Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Right Wing Gone Wild
Demagogues often prosper under the rules of democracy, intimidating the moderate and preying on the weak-minded. But in a healthy society, such figures cannot cross a final threshold of decency without jeopardizing their own status—and toda... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
The New McCarthyism
The national madness known as "McCarthyism" began 60 years ago in Wheeling, W.V., when Joseph R. McCarthy held up a scrap of paper that supposedly listed the names of 57 State Department officials he said were actually Communists and traito... more
Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Green Furniture Design
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee