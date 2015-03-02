Tiffany Vance
Milwaukee’s Neil Haven returns with a World Premiere
Perceptive, young playwright Neil Haven tackles a difficult emotional subject—grief—in his newest play, Come Back. It runs at In Tandem Theatre through March 22. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:00 PM Anne Siegel Theater
A Comedy of Connection
Marked with sparklingly witty dialogue, Jeff Daniels' Apartment 3A is an enjoyable interpersonal comedy about the nature of meaningful human connection. In Tandem Theatre rounds out its season with a well-rendered version more
May 2, 2013 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem Finds Fun in 'Veronica's Position'
In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
In Tandem Finds Farce in 'Veronica's Position'
As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Laughing While They Talk of Murder
There’s a distinctly different feel to each theatre. In Tandem’s 10th Street Theatre has been the home to productions staged by a number of different companies in the past several months. Sitting down to opening night of In Tandem’s Art of Murde.. more
Oct 23, 2010 8:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
FAQs, Part 1: Female Ejaculation
I make time for anonymous questions at most of the sexuality education programs that I do, How can a girl "squirt" during an orgasm? Is every woman able to squirt? What is ,SEXPress more
Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 1 Comments