Tiffany Vance

theatre_comebackintandem_rosszentner.jpg.jpe

Photo by Ross Zentner

Perceptive, young playwright Neil Haven tackles a difficult emotional subject—grief—in his newest play, Come Back. It runs at In Tandem Theatre through March 22. more

Mar 2, 2015 5:00 PM Theater

theater_rev.jpg.jpe

Marked with sparklingly witty dialogue, Jeff Daniels' Apartment 3A is an enjoyable interpersonal comedy about the nature of meaningful human connection. In Tandem Theatre rounds out its season with a well-rendered version more

May 2, 2013 4:32 PM Theater

In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

There’s a distinctly different feel to each theatre. In Tandem’s 10th Street Theatre has been the home to productions staged by a number of different companies in the past several months. Sitting down to opening night of In Tandem’s Art of Murde.. more

Oct 23, 2010 8:32 PM Theater

