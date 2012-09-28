RSS

Tiffany Yvonne Cox

aveq.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre opened its season with Avenue Q, an adult, puppet-based musical that attempts the tricky feat of using comedy to delve into sophisticated themes. Under the direction of Donna Drake... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:58 PM Theater

Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more

Nov 6, 2011 2:06 PM Theater

There simply are NOT enough decent  stage roles for African-Americans in Milwaukee theatre. With solidly impressive performances of a competent contemporary script, Uprooted/Renaissance Theaterworks' production of Crumbs From The Table of Joy is.. more

Jan 17, 2011 11:37 AM Theater

blogimage7533.jpe

The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt @ The Modjeska Theater, 8 p.m. Ina feud that resembles the messy split between Pink Floyd’s Roger Watersand,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage6287.jpe

  Theterm “community leader” has gained added respect since Barack Obama’spre,Off the Cuff more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES