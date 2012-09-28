Tiffany Yvonne Cox
Skylight’s ‘Avenue Q’ Deserves a Hand
Skylight Music Theatre opened its season with Avenue Q, an adult, puppet-based musical that attempts the tricky feat of using comedy to delve into sophisticated themes. Under the direction of Donna Drake... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Lesson Before Dying With Uprooted
Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more
Nov 6, 2011 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Strength and Vulnerability With Marti Gobel and Ensemble
There simply are NOT enough decent stage roles for African-Americans in Milwaukee theatre. With solidly impressive performances of a competent contemporary script, Uprooted/Renaissance Theaterworks' production of Crumbs From The Table of Joy is.. more
Jan 17, 2011 11:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
August 6 - August 12
The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt @ The Modjeska Theater, 8 p.m. Ina feud that resembles the messy split between Pink Floyd’s Roger Watersand,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Youth Leaders
Theterm “community leader” has gained added respect since Barack Obama’spre,Off the Cuff more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Off the Cuff