The City of Port Washington in Ozaukee County is cherished for its scenic harbor and if you’re looking for a beautiful view of Lake Michigan while dining, Newport Shores (407 E. Jackson St.) is the coastal place to choose more

May 7, 2014 12:40 AM Dining Preview

Milwaukee’s newest urban farm, Central Greens, opened in March 2013 and has been providing the Milwaukee metro area with wonderful fresh herbs, greens and fish. Like their fellow local urban farmers more

Jan 10, 2014 1:36 AM Dining Preview

At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more

Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Dining Preview

Tableswere added in January when a neighboring wine merchant moved out. Theseating is very casual, in the spirit of the oyster bar. The menu hasseen the addition of a dozen grilled seafood entr%uFFFDes, as,Dining Out more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

