Film Clips 11.3
Doctor Strange is a Marvel comic book film adaptation starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the title character—a renowned neurosurgeon robbed of his craft when his hands are damaged in a car accident. more
Nov 1, 2016 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Hail, Hollywood!
Feb 11, 2016 5:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
10 Favorite Films of 2014
Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more
Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Film Clips: June 25
After a manmade disaster plunges Earth into an ice age, a small number of survivors climb aboard a perpetual motion, class-segregated train that repeatedly encircles the globe. The locomotive’s owner (Ed Harris) and a handful of the wealthy... more
Jun 25, 2014 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Only Lovers Left Alive
Vampires have been done to death. Director Jim Jarmusch (Stranger than Paradise) obviously wants to have a bit of fun with the genre in Only Lovers Left Alive, even running the opening credits in Gothic typeface. However, the film’s humor p... more
Apr 29, 2014 12:11 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Moonrise Kingdom
Since releasing Rushmore in 1998, director Wes Anderson has refined a peculiar sensibility of whimsy with undertones... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Climate of Change
Tilda Swinton’s narration of Simon Armitage’s striking poem about the earth is the narrative thread through Climate of Change. Most documentaries nowadays are workman-like at best, but Brian Hill’s film is a thing of beauty and hope. Even as loggi.. more
Feb 27, 2011 1:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mother and Child
Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
