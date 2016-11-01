RSS

Tilda Swinton

Doctor Strange is a Marvel comic book film adaptation starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the title character—a renowned neurosurgeon robbed of his craft when his hands are damaged in a car accident. more

Nov 1, 2016 2:58 PM Film Clips

Feb 11, 2016 5:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more

Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

After a manmade disaster plunges Earth into an ice age, a small number of survivors climb aboard a perpetual motion, class-segregated train that repeatedly encircles the globe. The locomotive’s owner (Ed Harris) and a handful of the wealthy... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:00 AM Film Clips

Vampires have been done to death. Director Jim Jarmusch (Stranger than Paradise) obviously wants to have a bit of fun with the genre in Only Lovers Left Alive, even running the opening credits in Gothic typeface. However, the film’s humor p... more

Apr 29, 2014 12:11 AM Film Reviews

Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM Film Reviews

Since releasing Rushmore in 1998, director Wes Anderson has refined a peculiar sensibility of whimsy with undertones... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Tilda Swinton’s narration of Simon Armitage’s striking poem about the earth is the narrative thread through Climate of Change. Most documentaries nowadays are workman-like at best, but Brian Hill’s film is a thing of beauty and hope. Even as loggi.. more

Feb 27, 2011 1:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

Iron & Wine songwriter Sam Beam has a lot more company these days. In the years since the lovely, lo-fi folk albums The Creek Drank the Cradle (2002) and Our Endless Numbered Days (2004), countless other bearded folk singers more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Soft-rocker survivor James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since the early 1970s, when he was a featured RCA artist. Without a commercial hit to guarantee him an audience, he fell out of the spotlight, but continued re... more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

