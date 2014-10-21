Tim Abler
George Bumann is Saving the Environment, One Workshop at a Time
No one could accuse George Bumann of squandering his residency at the Woodson Art Museum, 700 N 12th St., Wausau. Between Oct. 23 and 26, the Montana-based sculptor is presiding over seven events. If Bumann comes across like a man on a miss... more
Oct 21, 2014 9:35 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Few Notes on Wisconsin Labor: A Contemporary Portrait
What do people in Wisconsin do to earn a living? The answers provided in the photographic exhibition at Cardinal Stritch University “Wisconsin Labor: A Contemporary Portrait” continually fascinate and surprise the viewer. The portrai.. more
Sep 23, 2011 5:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
MidEast Beat’s Rhythm of the East
Witness Racine's MidEast Beat. The band's repertoire is largely Armenian but also includes Beat performs during the afternoon of Sunday, July 26, at Armenian Fest, 7825 W. Layton Av ,Local Music more
Jul 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music