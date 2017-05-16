RSS
Tim Allen
The Cost of Generosity?
How the threat of funding cutbacks by right-wing philanthropists threatens public discourse. more
May 16, 2017 4:37 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Mysteries of the Criminal Mind
Crime and celebrity fit together like hand in glove. Little wonder that movies are a facet of the page-turning new book from Time Life, Mysteries of the Criminal Mind: The Secrets Behind the World’s Most Notorious Crimes .Art (and entertainment).. more
Feb 18, 2015 10:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Alchemist’s Dramatic Turn in ‘Closet Land’
There’s something very haunting about the idea of captivity in stage productions, as seen in shows like Coyote on a Fence, Purgatorio, Two Rooms, Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me and Ulysses’ Crewmen. This week, Alchemist Theatre conjures an more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!