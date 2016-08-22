Tim Barnes
Ken Vandermark's "Momentum 3" @ Sugar Maple
Flanked by some choice supporting players, Chicago jazz player Ken Vandermark delivered a stirring aural statement. more
Aug 22, 2016 9:30 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Ken Vandermark and the Problem of Program Music: Momentum 3 at the Sugar Maple
The ideaof program music – music meant to accompany and/or represent a pre-existentnarrative structure or object; for instance, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at anExhibition,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Duke Ellington’s “Monologue .. more
Aug 17, 2016 1:08 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Liberace: A Simple Boy From Milwaukee
Wladziu Valentino Liberace’s entrance into the world foreshadowed a career renowned for dramatic entrances. On May 16, 1919, in West Allis, Frances Zuchowski, a Polish-speaking young woman from Menasha, and her husband, Salvatore Liberace, ... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 1 Comments