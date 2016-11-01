RSS

Tim Burton

thelaughingpoliceman.jpg.jpe

The brilliantly perverse story of a Victorian serial killer waging a one-man class war is captured in 2001’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in Concert featuring Tony-winning Patti Lupone, George Hearn and Neil Patrick surrou... more

Nov 1, 2016 3:06 PM Home Movies

deepwater.jpg.jpe

For his new film, Deepwater Horizon, director Peter Berg built a large-sized replica of the infamous oil rig, which is then pulled apart and engulfed in flames. The result is nonstop action as rescuers arrive and crew members try every poss... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:56 PM Film Clips

fantastic-four-movie-cast-original.jpg.jpe

In The Fantastic Four, four young outsiders are teleported to the Negative Zone, a dangerous, alternate universe that gives them shocking powers. In this reboot, Fox Studios spent several years developing the script, hired Josh Trank to dir... more

Aug 4, 2015 9:00 PM Film Clips

theater_bigfish_jasonfassl.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Jason Fassl

Based on Daniel Wallace’s novel, First Stage’s 'Big Fish' is a wonderful musical for the whole family. more

May 11, 2015 3:30 PM Theater

homemovies_peeweeplayhouse.jpg.jpe

The surprising success of Tim Burton’s Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985) spawned one of that era’s memorable children’s TV shows, “Pee-wee’s Playhouse.” more

Mar 25, 2015 4:20 PM Home Movies

curtains_artcarnivalrockabillygirl.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

I remember attending the first Art Carnival. It was a sparsely-attended thing. In spite of his, it had a really engaging atmosphere. Artists were encouraged to show-up to work on pieces of art inspired by variety performers who were going to appea.. more

Mar 2, 2015 6:45 PM Theater

film_bigeyes_facebook.jpg.jpe

Big Eyes / via Facebook

Big Eyes, the latest film from Tim Burton, explores the story behind the art of Margaret Keane. more

Dec 30, 2014 9:45 PM Film Reviews

film_birdman.jpg.jpe

Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more

Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

The overlooked masterpiece of psychological suspense stars Robin Williams as a photo developer in a big box mart. He’s as blandly unremarkable as his surroundings until he develops an obsession for a young family more

May 20, 2013 1:28 AM Home Movies

frankenween.jpg.jpe

By his own account, Tim Burton spent many hours as a kid in the graveyard down the street from his tidy subdivision. An introverted child, Burton grew up to become the champion of weird outsiders... more

Oct 5, 2012 11:12 AM Film Reviews

blogimage18621.jpe

A year after it premiered, the gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” took a strange turn with the arrival of a distant... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

<p> The May release of the Tim Burton-Johnny Depp <em>Dark Shadows</em> has brought renewed attention to ABC-TV's gothic soap opera from the '60s. Although Depp says that as a boy, he wanted to <em>be</em> Barnabus, the show's most compelling cha.. more

Mar 31, 2012 3:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11299.jpe

The Wailers weren’t the only group that backed Bob Marley. Some of the reggae legend’s better tunes were recorded with the backing of the vocal trio The Meditations, including “Punky Reggae Party” and “Rastaman Live Up.&rdquo more

Jun 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11092.jpe

Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Cleverly enough, Tim Burton’s latest film is actually the sequel to a movie he never made but probably wanted to. In his Alice in Wonderland, the little girl has grown into a young woman (well played by Mia Wasikowska) and revisits the world belo.. more

May 25, 2010 1:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

Tim Burton and Danny Elfman are almost as inseparable in the imagination as Batman and Robin. Most of Burton’s films have featured original scores by Elfman, whose music is integral to the mood of the pictures. Elfman will be audible through.. more

Feb 25, 2010 1:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8123.jpe

Baseball season is drawing to a close, at least for the Milwaukee Brewers, whose post-season hopes officially ended this month. The crew plays its second to last home game of the season tonight, the third of a four-game series against the P... more

Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5376.jpe

The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist T,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4958.jpe

The latest simplistic solution to the very, very serious problem of Milwaukee Public Schoo Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Expresso more

Dec 23, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES