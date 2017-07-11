Tim Carpenter
War Against Transgender People: The Wisconsin Front
Emboldened by Trump’s election, Wisconsin GOP activists seek to roll back gains made by transgendered people under the Obama administration. more
Jul 11, 2017
Wisconsin's Legislature: The Best That Money Can Buy?
In the middle of the night, during a quickly called extraordinary session of the state Legislature, Republican senators passed sweeping changes to the state’s clean elections laws. When they thought no one would be paying attention, from 7:... more
Nov 11, 2015
Endorsement: Vote Tim Carpenter for Alderman on Tuesday, Aug. 18
Although residents of this South Side district are feeling the loss of their long-time alderman, Joe Dudzik, fortunately they can support a highly qualified candidate who will be just as devoted to their needs—Tim Carpenter, who currently r... more
Aug 11, 2015
Meet the Next City Treasurer
<p>Four candidates are vying to replace longtime city of Milwaukee treasurer Wayne Whittow. The top two vote-getters in the Feb. 21 nonpartisan primary will advance to the April 3 general election.<br /><br /><br /><strong>Tim Carpenter</strong><b.. more
Feb 3, 2012
Unruly Music
The UWM Peck School of the Arts and the Marcus Center think outside the usual classical music comfort zone for its Unruly Music concert series, exploring post-classical music, modern chamber music, improvised performances and even electroni... more
Sep 9, 2009
Shape of the Moon
Tonight and tomorrow night at 7 p.m., the UWM Union Theatre hosts free screenings of Shape Shape of the Moon ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 6, 2008