RSS

Tim Masthay

packers falcons 2013 recap green bay matt flynn.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

It looked so good on paper. At the beginning of the season, the Dec. 8 matchup carried the promise of two perennial playoff teams converging on frigid Lambeau Field for a late season Sunday Night F,Sports more

Dec 9, 2013 9:17 AM More Sports

packers minnestoa vikings matt flynn 10 2013.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

The last time Matt Flynn ducked under center at Lambeau Field, he was running up 480 yards and six touchdowns (both tied Green Bay records) against the Detroit Lions in a Week 17 start as a resting,Sports more

Nov 25, 2013 9:44 AM More Sports

seneca wallace chicago bears green bay packers 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Jim Biever / Packers.com

As many predicted prior to Monday night’s Packers and Bears game, the oldest NFL rivalry of all-time was decided by the victor taking advantage of its opponent’s need to resort to a backup quar,Sports more

Nov 5, 2013 8:14 AM More Sports

jolly-kansas-city-chiefs-packers-17--nfl_mezz_1280_1024.jpg.jpe

Jim Biever / Packers.com

Green Bay fans who opted to sit through the entirety of Thursday night’s Packers 30-8 loss in Kansas City didn’t see much in the way of offense. Aside from occasional glimmers of excellence, de,Sports more

Aug 30, 2013 10:07 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES