RSS

Tim Mcgraw

mcgraw.jpg.jpe

summerfest.com

Country is always well-represented at Summerfest’s MarcusAmphitheater, and this year is shaping up to be no exception. Following theannouncements of headlining shows by Blake Shelton (July 1) and Luke Bryan (July 7),Summerfest has announced a.. more

Mar 14, 2016 1:00 PM On Music

curtains_auditionsbaby.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Impending parenthood is very dramatic. I suppose it could also be construed by some to be musical. Back in the early 1980s, Richard Maltby Jr., David Shire and Sybille Pearson wrote a musical on the subject. It follows the lives of three couples a.. more

Feb 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, a near-weekly half-hour of truth-telling and debate between WMSE station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss a loaded Daniel Bice column from last .. more

Mar 28, 2013 4:40 PM On Music

tim.jpg.jpe

Summerfest has announced its second 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliner and, like the first, it's another big country artist: Tim McGraw. One of the all-time best-selling artists of the Soundscan era, McGraw brought a cool, sensual sound to country.. more

Feb 12, 2013 12:00 PM On Music

The readers and the critics agree on this one. There wasn’t much competition for this honor, since Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker beat the second-place finisher by almost 5 to 1. So where do we begin? Let’s start with Walker’s c more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage9139.jpe

But it was only in the 1990s, I’m ashamed to say,when a friend got me in for free, Shepherd Express ,A&E Feature more

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage9026.jpe

Born into extreme poverty in 1889 London, he was one of three children(out of 10) in Mr. Skeffington ,Books more

Nov 30, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage4501.jpe

One of the greatest achievements of E.B. White's 1952 novel Charlotte's Web is that it avo Charlotte's Web ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage2767.jpe

Tim McGraw brought a cool, sensual sound to country music when he hit the charts in the mid-’90s, literally topped off by his large sized cowboy hats that hid his eyes while crooning hits like “Don’t Take the Girl” and “Down on the Farm.” His chi... more

Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Listening to general Patreaus and the pathetic Ambassador Crocker talkabout the surge, while the Green Zone is under attack, 10 U.S. Soldiershave been killed in three days and 35 injured, reminds me of thequestion asked of Exxon's Vice Presiden.. more

Apr 9, 2008 4:00 AM News Features

blogimage918.jpe

Contemporary country music is on a bit of a sentimental streak right now, which bodes wel It All Started ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4501.jpe

Lest there be any doubt that next year's Summerfest will include country music, the festival has announced its first Marcus Amphitheater headliner for 2010and a good deal earlier than usual. It's country star and Summerfest standby Tim McGraw, who.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES