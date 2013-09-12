Tim Palecek
Fly and the Battery Factory
Playwright Fly Steffens’ work acted as a theatrical suture between summer and autumn this month. Her shorts program Love Is A Horse With A Broken Leg Trying To Stand While 45,000 People Watch asserted itself on the back patio of the East Si... more
Sep 12, 2013 5:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Playing the Game of Theater
As Pink Banana Theatre Company celebrates its Ninth Annual Festival of One Act Plays, the thematic name of the game is, well, games. Make that “Game Night.” Seven short one acts, ranging from 12 to 20 minutes more
Jun 11, 2013 10:50 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Pink Banana Harvests Dark Comedy in ‘Hothouse’
On your way into the theater, you sign in, receive a patient ID number and have your hand stamped by a charming man with a British accent. The man’s name is Lamb (played by Harry Loeffler-Bell). Lamb is an more
Nov 6, 2012 2:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater