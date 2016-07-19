Tim Rebers
Love Prevails in ‘I Do! I Do!’
In Acacia Theatre Company’s current production of I Do! I Do!, we are once again reminded that, regardless of the gender match ups, relationships are complex, partners change over time and if love prevails throughout then little else matter... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:39 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
I Do! (Acacia) I Do!
Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones’ enduring musical I Do! I Do! is a remarkably exhaustive musical exploration of fifty years in the life of two people. Next Month, Acacia Theatre presents a staging of the fifty-year-old two-person musical. It may only.. more
Jul 13, 2016 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Thank you. NEXT!’ Says the Audition Manager in Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s New Reality Opera
Thank You. NEXT!, Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s sixth commissioned world premiere in as many seasons, follows 11 of Milwaukee’s finest opera singers as, one by one, they perform a different famous aria in the context of an audition. The “waitin... more
Jun 21, 2016 3:57 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Audition Drama with Milwaukee Opera
Auditions. Job interviews. First dates. Life presents countless opportunities for people to humiliate themselves in hopes of gaining the right role, position or lover. So much of the drama of life lies in pursuit of the type of thing that .. more
Jun 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Skylight’s ‘Ring’ of Brevity
The Skylight Music Theatre scales down the epic blare of Wagner’s classic cycle with an emotionally accessible studio theater abridgment in 'The Skylight Ring.' more
May 18, 2015 12:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Classical Music
Austen’s Inquiries Still Sizzle
Using Jennifer Le Blanc’s recent award-winning adaptation, Acacia Theatre presents an engaging production of Jane Austen’s Persuasion. The script fluidly combines direct address and dialogue to keep the audience abreast of the characters’ l... more
Jul 16, 2014 4:12 PM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Persuasion’ in Mequon
Jennifer Le Blanc’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, winner of the Silicon Valley Small Theatre Association 2013 Standout New Works Award, is praised for preserving the author’s intellect and wit and Acacia Theatre Company will prese... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A New Life for ‘Don Giovanni’
The East Side Chamber Players, Milwaukee’s hot new chamber music ensemble, will present a 90-minute adaptation of Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni. The production more
Jul 21, 2013 11:12 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Next Chapter, Boswell Host Cooking Sensations
This week a mouthwatering array of everyday meals and exotic spreads—not to mention cakes—is on the menu at local bookstores. Two fresh literary offerings about food and family, by noted culinary masters Nigella Lawson and Buddy Valastro, h... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Bottomless Pit w/ Black Helicopter and Wereworm
After nearly two decades together, the Chicago indie-rock band Silkworm disbanded in the wake of a 2005 car accident that killed drummer Michael Dahlquist, but members Andy Cohen and Tim Midgett soon formed a new quartet, Bottomless Pit more
Nov 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee