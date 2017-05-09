Tim Rice
Performing Arts Weekly: May 11-17, 2017
First Stage’s Young Company presents a timely performance of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, Racine Theatre Guild presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and classical music concerts take place throughout the area. more
May 9, 2017 3:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Drag Queen Powers—Activate!
Dear Ruthie answers an email from a reader thanking her and other Drag performers for their work in the Milwaukee community, and plugs exicting events including a Democratic Party of WI LGBT Meet & Greet at D.I.X., March 10; Drag Queen Bing... more
Mar 8, 2016 3:23 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Raising Funds with Jesus Christ and Andrew Lloyd Webber
Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to the big red church just down the street from the central library on Wisconsin Avenue. The popular concert version of the classic Tim Rice/Andrew Lloyd Weber will resonate through the church once more as In.. more
Mar 7, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
AIDA in High School
Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida ran on Broadway for a few years. Based on the Giuseppe Verdi opera of the same name, the musical is actually based on a children’s book adaptation of the story. It may have closed on broadway about a dozen years .. more
Feb 14, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
From Here To Eternity Via Cinema in Kenosha
Musicaltheater legend Tim Rice has written this musical about the classic 1951 novel FromHere To Eternity . It’s the story of illicit romance in the army just priorto the attack on Pearl Harbor that ushered-in U.S. involvement in World War II... more
Jul 7, 2014 8:56 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Greendale's Cast Shines in 'Aida'
Elton John and Tim Rice's musical Aida receives a glossy staging this month in a solid production at Greendale Community Theatre. Erica Brown summons depth in the title role of an Ethiopian princess who must serve as a slave in Egypt. Jame... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Aida' Comes to Greendale Community Theatre
Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, based on the original opera by Giuseppe Verdi, has met with tremendous success since its debut in 2000. The story of love and politics in ancient Egypt is... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Talking About Dogs
Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Soulstice Presents The Last Musical in July
With five musicals opening this month, July has been kind of a heavy month for musical theatre. Soulstice Theatre opens the last musical of the month on July 31st as it presents its production of the Andrew Lloyd Weber/Tim Rice favorite Joseph and.. more
Jul 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Lion King
The popular Elton John and Tim Rice soundtrack, which includes hits like “Can You F The Lion King ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments