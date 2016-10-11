Tim Roth
Caregiver in a ‘Chronic’ Condition
In Chronic, David (Tim Roth) is a homecare nurse responsible for caring for people with little or no hope. Michel Franco’s film is the antithesis of a Hollywood movie. There is no crummy music telling the viewer how to feel; no melodrama in... more
Oct 11, 2016 2:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital 9.1
It doesn’t match The Godfather or even The Godfather III, yet despite its cliché-ridden screenplay, Hoodlum (1997) has points in its favor. One: an interesting story concerning an illegal, lucrative African American lottery scheme in Depres... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:32 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
'Vincent & Theo'
'Vincent & Theo' is a memorable character study staring Tim Roth and Paul Rhys in the title roles. more
Apr 10, 2015 10:10 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Cruel Games
NaomiWattsis radiant as Ann Farber and Tim Roth is soft-spoken to the verge of Funny Games, ,Film more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews