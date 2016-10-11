RSS

Tim Roth

In Chronic, David (Tim Roth) is a homecare nurse responsible for caring for people with little or no hope. Michel Franco’s film is the antithesis of a Hollywood movie. There is no crummy music telling the viewer how to feel; no melodrama in... more

Oct 11, 2016 2:29 PM Film Reviews

It doesn’t match The Godfather or even The Godfather III, yet despite its cliché-ridden screenplay, Hoodlum (1997) has points in its favor. One: an interesting story concerning an illegal, lucrative African American lottery scheme in Depres... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:32 PM Home Movies

'Vincent & Theo' is a memorable character study staring Tim Roth and Paul Rhys in the title roles. more

Apr 10, 2015 10:10 AM Home Movies

NaomiWattsis radiant as Ann Farber and Tim Roth is soft-spoken to the verge of Funny Games, ,Film more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

