RSS

Tim Sheehy

news2.jpg.jpe

Bigger class sizes, high teacher turnover, computer-based learning and “turnaround” districts won’t close the student achievement gap, according to a new report from the more

Apr 30, 2014 1:05 AM News Features

news1.jpg.jpe

About 50 low-wage and displaced workers took over the offices of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) last Thursday to ask the city’s business more

Jul 2, 2013 11:17 PM News Features

shakes600.jpg.jpe

Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, conservative Republican Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, listening to his Republican advisors, has taken a hard line on taxes in his budgets. more

Jan 2, 2013 3:29 PM Expresso

It's the Best Western right across the street from the Federal Building. The intersection of 3rd and Wisconsin was a little sleepy this past Saturday night. A quick jaunt out from the faltering Grand Avenue Mall and there were directors Juanita .. more

Nov 8, 2010 12:33 PM Theater

blogimage5157.jpe

When indie-rock bands began introducing polyrhythm into their template toward the end of the last decade, it seemed like a bit of a novelty, albeit a refreshing one. In the years since, though, its proven a versatile innovation, seasoning not only.. more

Apr 9, 2010 2:42 PM On Music

It’shighly ironic that Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA) is trying toposition itself as a “good government group,” sinc,Expresso more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

Milwaukee What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES