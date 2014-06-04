Timbaland
This Week in Milwaukee: June 5-11
Elvis Costello, Cher, Tony Bennett and more! more
Jun 4, 2014 5:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Soundgarden @ The Eagles Ballroom
Despite Chris Cornell’s best attempts at sullying it, including a gig fronting the ’90s alternative supergroup/Frankenstein’s monster Audioslave and an ill-conceived Timbaland collaboration, Soundgarden’s legacy remains more or less firmly ... more
Feb 4, 2013 12:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Things That Make You Want to Scream
Chris Cornell’s cursed third solo album opens with the singer denouncing a “bitch” he met in a club, and doesn’t get any more tasteful from there. The oft-delayed album has long been a laughing stock on music blogs, and sure enough, the final prod.. more
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Trusty Knife and Crappy Dracula @ 7 Mile Fair
Jul 29, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Gun Control
Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso