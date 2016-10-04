Time Travel
Home Movies/Out on Digital 10.5
Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is superb as Lyndon B. Johnson in this HBO movie, All the Way. The screenplay nails LBJ as a wily, profane man who went where others feared to go. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:00 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
21st-Century ‘Scrooge’ Gets a Second Chance
Nicholas Dettmann’s debut novel, A Life Worth Dreaming About, follows the inspiring story of Carl Robertson as he moves from the rural Midwest to New York City. At age 32, Robertson acts like your modern-day Scrooge until he more
Apr 26, 2013 1:24 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Meet Jackie Robinson
The First Stage Children’s Theater production of Jackie and Me is an inspirational tribute to Jackie Robinson, performed with the greatest of sincere intentions for a youthful audience. This is children’s theater and woe onto more
Apr 19, 2013 5:19 PM Steve Spice Theater
Magical Prague
When graduate student Sarah Weston lands a summer job in Prague, she knows she’ll have an adventure, but she is in no way prepared for the fantastical experience that unfolds. Magnus Flyte’s novel, City of Dark Magic, follows more
Jan 10, 2013 11:10 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Maxim Does it Again (This Time to Nas)
I haven’t weighed in on the highly publicized “Maxim reviewed the new Black Crowes album without hearing the damn thing” scandal, since I don’t have any interest in Maxim or the Black Crowes, but today the New York Post briefly reported a far more.. more
Feb 27, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tumbling Through Time
Despitethediscouraging consensus that the hand of fate is heavy and immovable,how many o Milwaukee Journal ,Books more
Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books