Time
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jack Spann to Perform at Summerfest
Multi-instrumentalist Jack Spann, most known for his work onthe late legend David Bowie’s final album Blackstar,is hitting the Summerfest stage July 8 in support of his debut solo album Time, Time, Time, Time, Time.The making of Spann’s d.. more
Jun 6, 2016 8:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Making Records in Milwaukee
Off the Cuff with producer Gary Tanin, whose studio Daystorm Music is among a handful of Milwaukee recording facilities that continue to thrive in the digital age of home recording, partly because he was an early adopter of that new technol... more
Apr 19, 2016 3:49 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Vivo: This is the Time
Vivo, the latest band for Warren Wiegratz, Milwaukee’s dean of smooth jazz, is decidedly Latin American. Their sophomore album, This is the Time, is all original material, rich in samba and tango. more
Jan 19, 2016 4:47 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Pharaoh Mac & DMT Share a Message
Milwaukee rap duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT have eyed a wider audience while staying true to themselves. This month they release their third album, SYMBOLS. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:46 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 8
This past Friday night, my “Used Cars more
Mar 24, 2015 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Jerry Grillo and Joe Kral: Music Box
Vocalist Jerry Grillo and pianist Joe Kral’s Music Box is a four-song collection of ballads that have entered the jazz repertoire or—in the case of Grillo’s “Lonely”—should have become standards. The duo wanders through reminiscence and ... more
Dec 18, 2013 12:45 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 6
On his 21st birthday, Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) learns he’s inherited the ability of his father (Bill Nighy) to travel back in time and improve upon his life. Tim mainly uses his newfound power to woo Mary (Rachel McAdams in bowl-cut bangs), t... more
Nov 6, 2013 1:25 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
J. Cole w/ K. Michelle and CJ Hilton
In the Internet-era rap scene, rappers can become big names well before they even release their first albums. Such is the case with J. Cole, the 25-year-old New York rapper who caught the attention of the rap blogosphere through a series of... more
Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Knocking Down the Wall
On the morning of Aug. 13, 1961, the people of Berlin awakened to find that a wall had risen overnight across the heart of their city. East Germany’s Communist bosses organized the project with great secrecy in an effort to shut in the citizens .. more
Sep 17, 2010 12:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Plale’s List of Late Donations: Go Coal!
As first reported by Xoff, it looks like state Sen. Jeff Plale is getting a little help from his deep-pocketed friends in the final days of his re-election campaign. His report of late contributionsmade after the last reporting deadlinesh.. more
Sep 14, 2010 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Delightfully Tawdry ‘Another Part of the Forest’
The trials and tribulations of the Hubbard family occupy Another Part of the Forest, American Players Theatre’s fourth seasonal offering, which opened on a suitably steamy, damp Saturday night. Love and honor are in short supply in Lillian ... more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Neil Gasparka @ Inova's Spatial City
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Inova/Kenilworth Gallery remains quiet on a Friday afternoon. An Art History graduate student, Neil Gasparka, watches over the back gallery in solitude. His art history degree focuses on contemporary art,.. more
Apr 3, 2010 3:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A New Bite Brings In Spring
Just as I was beginning to think that turning 34 years of age was going to happen on an otherwise uneventful weekend, I get word of a new show that’s been announced by Bite Theatre—the newest company in town. On the first weekend after winter.. more
Feb 27, 2010 7:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Same Time, Next Year
Hopelessly romantic in a vaguely offbeat way, Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year is a mid-'70s oddity. It's the story of a pair of people who meet once a year to engage in an extramarital affair. In the Sunset Playhouse’s production, whic... more
Mar 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Annual Tryst
Hopelessly romantic in a vaguely offbeat way, Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year is a mi Same Time, Next Year ,Theater more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dec. 25 - Dec. 31
This Week in Milwaukee Friday, Dec. 26 Oh My God w/ Guido's Racecar @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m.,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments