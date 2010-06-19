Times Square Records
King Khan
Since his film debut in the early ‘90s, Shahrukh Khan has become a familiar face in Bollywood, as India’s prolific movie industry is called. Several of his recent movies, especially My Name is Khan with its American setting, have won attention ov.. more
Jun 19, 2010 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bollywood Remembers
Music is integral to most Bollywood movies, those colorful, often modestly budgeted pictures from India’s prolific film industry. Characters unselfconsciously break into song and even the gods themselves descend to join the dance. Among the most.. more
Mar 13, 2010 1:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Antony and the Johnsons
Antony Hegarty’s 2005 breakthrough album with the Johnsons, I Am a Bird Now, rose to I Am a Bird Now ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beowolves
More in line with Wolfmother and Steppenwolf than, say, Wolf Eyes, Wolf & Cub, We Are Wolves or Aids Wolf, Milwaukee’s Beowolves in their own way pays tribute to the same iconic, wild canine as so,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee