Timescape Psalm
Daycones Picks Up the Pace (Just a Bit) on "The Cruel Echo"
The heyday of the one-man experimental bedroom project is over. Interest in this stuff peaked several years ago, when a corp of bloggers (some of them writing for Pitchfork’s affiliate site Altered Zones) scoured the Internet, eager to share any u.. more
Nov 17, 2014 9:24 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Timescape Psalm, The Debut From Milwaukee's Lo-Fi Psych Project Daycones
When critics use the word to “drowsy” to describe music, they rarely mean it as a complement. It’s a loaded word, one that’s usually used to signify music that’s either boring or dispassionate. Sometimes, though, drowsy just means drowsy, and T.. more
Aug 5, 2013 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jeff Healey
Though the title of Jeff Healey’s third posthumous release hints at the barreling barroom boogie blues-rock that epitomized his brilliant cameo in the film Road House, Last Call actually focuses on the blind guitarist’s penchant for the 192... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Should We Bring Back Communism?
Zizek begins hisbook with a warning: Any reader who would not even consider this notion i The ,Books more
Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Jerod Duris Books