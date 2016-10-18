RSS

Timo Gallery

Off the Cuff interview with Timothy Meyerring owner and artist at Timo Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:10 PM Off the Cuff

Clay, sand and water. These earthy, humble elements have been molded into vessels and various containers for many centuries. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts examines this essential art form in an exhibition, “An Exploration of V... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:39 AM Visual Arts

The National Conference on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) launches a partnership between Arizona-based ceramic artist Michael Prepsky and his longtime friend Timo Meyerring, director of the Marshall Building’s Timo Gallery. Of the c... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:37 AM Visual Arts

