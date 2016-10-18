Timo Gallery
Celebrating Art, the City and Gallery Night
Off the Cuff interview with Timothy Meyerring owner and artist at Timo Gallery, 207 E. Buffalo St. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:10 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
The Primal Energy of Vessels
Clay, sand and water. These earthy, humble elements have been molded into vessels and various containers for many centuries. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts examines this essential art form in an exhibition, “An Exploration of V... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:39 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Studies in Emergence and Duality
The National Conference on Education for the Ceramic Arts (NCECA) launches a partnership between Arizona-based ceramic artist Michael Prepsky and his longtime friend Timo Meyerring, director of the Marshall Building’s Timo Gallery. Of the c... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:37 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts