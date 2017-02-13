RSS
Timothy Cobb
Generations of Fine Art
Off the Cuff spoke with Cobb in his soon-to-be-moved gallery, Timothy Cobb Fine Arts in the Marshall Building (207 E. Buffalo St.). more
Feb 13, 2017 9:48 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Visual Art: A View of Connoisseurship
My great grandfather, a student of George Inness, was a painter of landscapes, portraits and large-format historical and biblical subjects. His twin brother was a more
Jul 23, 2014 12:40 AM Timothy Cobb A&E Feature
Visual Art: A View of Connoisseurship
My great grandfather, a student of George Inness, was a painter of landscapes, portraits and large-format historical and biblical subjects. His twin brother was a more
Jul 23, 2014 12:40 AM Timothy Cobb A&E Feature
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!