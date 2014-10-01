Timothy Klabunde
Prometheus Trio Opens With Pierné and Beethoven
Prometheus Trio opened a new season last week in the recital hall at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, one of the city’s performing spaces we perhaps take for granted. This intimate, lovely room is nearly ideal for small ensembles (except fo... more
Oct 1, 2014 2:16 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Piano Trio Takes On Dvorak
For Prometheus Trio’s third concert in this season’s four-part series, Scott Tisdel (cello), Stefanie Jacob (piano) and Timothy Klabunde (violin) will perform Antonín Dvorák’s challenging Trio in F Minor, Op. 65, a set of quirky Viennese dr... more
Feb 5, 2014 1:06 AM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music
The Joy of Music
Prometheus Trio gave another literature-rich concert at the Conservatory of Music last week. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal horn player Matthew Annin joined trio regulars Stefanie Jacob (piano), Timothy Klabunde (violin) and Scott T... more
Dec 18, 2013 2:34 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Continues to Explore
I have always admired the continuing exploration of literature that is a fundamental aspect of the Prometheus Trio. Over the years I have heard quite a bit of music on their concerts never before encountered. Such was the case with Frank Br... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music