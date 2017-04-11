Timothy O’Donnell
Milwaukee Ballet's Dance that Argues with Despair
The Milwaukee Ballet presented a double bill recently: La Sylphide, which was born 180 years ago in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Sans Pleurer, which was born last weekend right here in the city. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:24 PM John Schneider Dance
Old Meets New on Milwaukee Ballet Stage
One of history’s oldest existing ballets and—for a moment—its very newest, will stand hand in hand embodied by Milwaukee Ballet’s dancers with live orchestral accompaniment. August Bournonville’s La Sylphide, classical in style and romantic... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:06 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
A Different Cast at Milwaukee Ballet
Exploring the Milwaukee Ballet’s changing cast more
Nov 18, 2016 2:17 PM John Schneider Winter Arts Guide
Milwaukee Ballet Gets Ready for ‘Alice (in wonderland)’
Milwaukee Ballet dancers and costume manager prepare to present Septime Webre’s big-scale ballet Alice (in wonderland). more
May 10, 2016 4:02 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
‘The Nutcracker’ a Milwaukee Ballet Masterpiece
The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM John Schneider Dance
Michael Pink's Dracula is Scary Good Theater
Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more
Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM John Schneider Theater
Michael Pink’s ‘Cinderella’ Is Older and Wiser
Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more
May 18, 2015 10:30 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet Announces its 2015-2016 Season
It’s been four years since Milwaukee audiences have had the chance to enjoy Michael Pink’s glamorous ballet adaptation of Bram Stroker’s Dracula . The vampires and their hunters will return Oct. 22-25 to open a 2015-16 Milwaukee Ballet season larg.. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:29 PM John Schneider Around MKE
Ballet at South Milwaukee PAC
The annual performance by Milwaukee Ballet’s so-called second company, MBII, at the South Milwaukee Performing Art Center, has become a much-anticipated event. This year’s program opens with Chopiniana, the legendary one-act “pure ballet x9... more
Jan 13, 2015 9:05 PM John Schneider Classical Music
The Dark Glamour of Snow White
Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more
May 21, 2014 2:21 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Investing in the Future of the Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet’s success can be attributed, says Artistic Director Michael Pink, to the fact that “since about 2008 the company has continually invested in the future of the art form.” Indeed, the debt-free more
Mar 25, 2014 9:38 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
New Dance from the Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet is doing something new and wonderful. In addition to creating ballets with the company’s forward-looking Artistic Director Michael Pink and the more
Jan 22, 2014 12:32 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
What A Show!
In Mozart Requiem, the first of three wildly contrasting works presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its immensely enjoyable “Spring Series” last weekend, Amy Seiwert's choreography mirrors the structure of Mozart's work for more
Apr 15, 2013 6:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Toe Shoes, Tap Shoes and Trip-Hop
With Mozart, Sammy Davis, Jr. and DJ Wax Tailor as musical inspirations, the three contemporary works in Milwaukee Ballet's Spring Series could hardly be more different. Once again, Artistic Director Michael Pink has more
Apr 12, 2013 12:57 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Closet Land
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee