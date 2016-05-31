Timothy Rebers
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s immersive, one-night-only concert staging of the Sherman Edwards-Peter Stone musical 1776, directed by Paula Suozzi at Milwaukee’s historic Turner Hall and featuring an excellent cast, focused on the musical’s seri... more
May 31, 2016 4:09 PM John Schneider Theater
Opera Drama with Milwaukee Opera Theatre
A Chorus Line is an interesting premise for a musical. People have paid way too much to see that show over the years. I saw a touring production of the show a few years back at the Marcus Center. The distance and empty space struck me more than an.. more
May 28, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Charming Satire of ‘The Mikado’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado in a non-traditional setting. more
Mar 10, 2015 9:09 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Intimate ‘Candide’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) kicks off its season with four intimate performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. MOT’s production brings opera to a broader audience, as it moves throughout southeastern... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:45 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Natalie Merchant
While her folky, college-rock band 10,000 Maniacs continued without her, singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant went solo, releasing in 1995 her hit debut album, Tigerlily . Her work since has alternated between sentimental easy more
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee