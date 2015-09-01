All Tiny Creatures
Light Music Channel Old Chemistry on ‘Ocean’s Daughter’
Milwaukee’s Light Music offer an electronic-rock album with a vast scope with their debut, Ocean’s Daughter. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Rock County Folk Symposium Brings Experimental Music to the Woods
The Rock County Folk Symposium is celebrating its fifth anniversary in August,but you can be forgiven if you’ve never heard of it before. Until now theJanesville-area music festival has been a fairly small affair, hosted on aprivate farm that c.. more
Jul 29, 2014 3:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Stream Altos and All Tiny Creatures' Remixes of Volcano Choir's "Comrade"
Looking for another Volcano Choir fix after this weekend's rapturously received show? This might help. The band has selected the dreamy electro-soul track "Comrade" as the second single from their magnificent new album Repave , and in conjunction .. more
Oct 1, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
M.E.L.T. #9 @ Club Garibaldi
A monthly showcase for ambitious electronic music that places a high premium on cerebral sounds and boundary pushing, M.E.L.T. is a perfect fit for WMSE's eclectic Radio Summer Camp festival. Reflective of the station's crusade to bring non... more
Jul 29, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Borg Ward Benefit
D.I.Y. all-ages venues in Milwaukee have a woefully short life expectancy, so even the most optimistic supporters of the Walker’s Point nonprofit arts space the Borg Ward probably would have doubted that the venue would still be running more
Dec 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Soulstice Captures ‘Steel Magnolias’
Directing a quality show on a small scale requires a balancing act. For many local theater directors, the biggest challenge comes in knowing the best way to make use of limited resources. With Soulstice Theatre’s production of Robert Harlin... more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Opera After Hours
As part of its ongoing Thursday Conservatory Nights series, Helen Bader Hall evokes the early 1900s tonight, hosting a candle-lit, cabaret-styled performance from the Florentine Opera Studio. The company will be revisiting popular European ... more
Jan 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
All Tiny Creatures Attract a Smart Crowd
Though booked at an unglamorous 7 p.m. SXSW slot, the Collections of Colonies of Bees sister band All Tiny Creatures nonetheless played their amorphous, digitalized instrumentals to a full room. The band is on to something good. Instumental post.. more
Mar 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Judging the Judges
Milwaukee County voters will find three candidates for Circuit Court Branch 15 on the Feb. 17 primary ballot: Ronald Dague, Daniel Gabler and J.D. Watts. They appeared at a Feb. 4 Milwaukee Bar Association forum to explain why they should succeed .. more
Feb 12, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Celebrated Workingman @ The Cactus Club, Dec. 20, 2008
It’s hard to think of a more logical group to celebrate Christmas with than The Celebrated Workingman, the hard-gigging Milwaukee indie-rock band whose default setting is “merry” even without the holidays. True to form, for their “Cactmas” perform.. more
Dec 22, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
All Tiny Creatures and Chris Rosenau
A goodelectronica show seems harder and harder to find these days, especially in Milwaukee’s cover-heavylocal bar scene. Competing for audiences against old house and techno standbysis a new kind of cerebral, “dance-in-place” music tailor made fo... more
Jun 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Definition of the Week:
Definition of the Week ,The New Economy more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE 1 Comments