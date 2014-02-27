RSS

Tips

oriental theatre milwaukee.jpg.jpe

With each passing year, opportunities to gather friends and family around the television to watch something collectivelyseem to diminish rapidly. Monumental must-see moments rarely occur over theairwaves anymore, and if they do, they’re more wid.. more

Feb 27, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

bookrev_cantmake.jpg.jpe

No one knows exactly who coined the term "creative nonfiction," though author and writing teacher Lee Gutkind staked his claim on the phrase when he founded a literary journal by the same name in 1993. In fact, Vanity Fair more

Nov 19, 2012 6:52 PM Books

blogimage10031.jpe

The restless Milwaukee rock trio We Are Your Father subverts traditional blues structures with wild slashes of wiry, distorted guitars, drawing from the grind of metal, the showy guitar heroics of math rock and the nimble groove of funk more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES