RSS

Tiptons

It's on the Brewers website. Ken Macha will be the new manager.   Macha was the obvious choice from the get-go. He was all but in thejersey 5 years ago when he was offered a promotion to manager in theA's system. He stayed in Oakland and Ned.. more

Oct 31, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage1874.jpe

With their counter-point-laden, three-saxophones, one-drummer dynamic, the all-woman jazz Romeo and Juliet ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1863.jpe

How did you get into video retailing? ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES