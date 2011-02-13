Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
Marionettes in Oconomowoc
Joseph Cashmore was ten years old when he first saw a marionette. It was in New Jersey. It was a piratehigh and out of reach. He asked if he could move the marionette. The saleswoman at the store turned him down. Dcades later, Cashmore is one of.. more
Feb 13, 2011
Mark Salentine's Position At The Sunset Playhouse Eliminated
Just a couple of hours ago, I got an email from Mark Salentine—Artistic Director of the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. Evidently, due to “severe financial difficulties,” the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove has decided to eliminate the position o.. more
Nov 20, 2010
Singing With Oscar Wlide
“Music makes one feel so romantic - at least it always gets on one's nerves - which is the same thing nowadays.” --Oscar WildeThe above quote notwithstanding, it’s difficult to imagine Wilde not enjoying a little music every now and then. Tha.. more
Nov 1, 2010
J. Cole and Sleigh Bells' Stern, Strikingly Similar Videos
Sep 21, 2010
The World Cup is here!
The World Cup starts tomorrow with a 900 am CST match between host country South Africa and Mexico. That will be followed by Uruguay and France at 130 pm CSTOf course, all Americans should be ready to watch the US face England on Saturday at 130 .. more
Jun 11, 2010
Who Will Run for Obey’s Seat?
Is state Sen. Julie Lassa the leading Democratic candidate for David Obey’s congressional seat? That’s the opinion of one senior Democratic insider, who cannot be named, during our conversation this afternoon. But, in a conference .. more
May 12, 2010
Baader Meinhof Complex
For millions who came of age in the 1960s, peace, love and understanding was a bourgeois farce. And while the media of the ’00s fixated on Sgt. Pepper and Woodstock, for many the defining events of the late ’60s were the bloody upheavals that eru.. more
Mar 12, 2010
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.” This loaded exhibit tells the s more
May 4, 2009
Apr 6, 2009
Mar 30, 2009
Mar 16, 2009
Feb 10, 2009
Jan 26, 2009
Jan 1, 2009
Dec 29, 2008