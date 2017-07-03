Tito Puente
Various Artists: The Mambo Kings (Varese Saraband)
The soundtrack for the film The Mambo Kings has been reissued on CD and features performances by Celia Cruz, Linda Ronstadt, Arturo Sandoval and Tito Puente. more
Jul 3, 2017 9:16 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Henry Cole & The Afrobeat Collective
On Roots Before Branches, Puerto Rican drummer Henry Cole and his talented cohort move easily as an ensemble from one tempo and texture to another. Grammy-winning saxophonist David Sánchez blows tropical jazz over swaying melodies as space ... more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Local Music Wrap-Up: Maritime, Sat. Nite Duets, RedBelt
The Milwaukee online music archive just keeps growing. MKEPunk.com has posted the last piece of its comprehensive library of music from the '90s emo band Compound Red, an unreleased four-song EP that stands with the band's best work. Around the s.. more
Aug 9, 2011 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dave Brubeck Quartet, Miles Davis, Charles Mingus, Tito Puente
Commercially, the biggest success among them was Dave Brubeck's Time Out, which even launc Time Out ,CD Reviews more
Jul 6, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Boycotting Tropic Thunder?
After a month long reign at the top of the box office charts, The Dark Knight was finally eased off its throne by a new contender. Tropic Thunder took in $26 million this weekend, a paltry sum compared to DarkKnight’s near $472 million purse sinc.. more
Aug 18, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tito Puente Jr.
Latin-jazz legend Tito Puente passed away in 2000, but his son, Tito Puente Jr., has carr Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee