Titus Andronicus
A Tarantino-Style 'Titus' from Off the Wall
Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Why I Oughta!
Dear Ruthie offers advice to a reader and details events of interest to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community from June 14-21. more
Jun 13, 2017 2:00 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
'Titus Andronicus' as Lighthearted Comedy
Titus Andronicus is thought to have been Shakespeare’s first tragedy. It is one of his least-respected plays. Back then bloody revenge drama was popular. So it’s possible this was Shakespeare’s attempt to sell tickets without regard to artistic me.. more
May 22, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Call Me Lightning w/ Liquor Store and Canadian Rifle @ Cactus Club
Call Me Lightning grabbed a lot of headlines when it was announced a few weeks back that the venerable, bruising Milwaukee band would finally be following up 2010’s much-loved When I’m Gone My Blood Will Be Free with a new full-length, Huma... more
Dec 24, 2013 10:15 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Titus Andronicus vs. Ideological Oppression
Much has been made of the first couplet on “Ecce Homo,” the lead track on New York-based Titus Andronicus’ latest album, Local Business. “Okay, I think, by now,” rambles vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stickles more
Nov 19, 2012 9:03 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Imperfect Fun in Carte Blanche's 'Titus Andronicus'
A ragged yet beautiful constellation of passion and imperfection, Carte Blanche Studios' Titus Andronicus offers the perfect start to summer theater in Milwaukee. The play itself, arguably one of Shakespeare's least-accomplished pieces, tre... more
Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
The Scene Ends And The Sword Is Gone
Theatre lives in the flaws bring out the visceral reality of human drama. You want perfection? Go see some big, artificial Hollywood movie in 3D Imax. You want the flaws that make us human? You go to some small, little studio theatre space and i.. more
Jun 5, 2011 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Titus with Carte Blanche
T. S. Eliot said it was "one of the stupidest and most uninspired plays ever written." And it was written by Shakespeare. Mr. Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock wasn't alone in his assessment of Titus Andronicus--a work that had been almost univer.. more
May 28, 2011 7:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
John Doe w/ Robbie Fulks @ Shank Hall
Unlike many punk pioneers, former X frontman John Doe has managed to remain both alive and relevant. In fact, Doe’s output has increased as he has gotten older. The 21st century has seen him release six albums, the latest being 2009’s Count... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Titus Andronicus' Audacious Civil War Epic, "The Monitor"
Saying Titus Andronicus singer Patrick Stickles bears a resemblance to Conor Oberst is akin to saying Owl City sounds faintly like the Postal Service. Stickles’ throaty quiver is the mirror image of Oberst’s, indistinguishable in both timbre and c.. more
Mar 12, 2010 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Polish Fest
Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also part of what makes Polish Fest such a gem. Without battling incessant crowds or paying inordinate admission fees, patro... more
Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken
Every Tuesday, at about 10 or 11-ish at the Jazz Estate, an improvisational ensemble known as the Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s longest-running nights of free music. Borrowing liberally from the conf... more
Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oliver!
It’s a morose thought, but could the country’s economic situation actually be A Christmas Carol ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments