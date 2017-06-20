RSS

Titus Andronicus

titusoffthewall.jpg.jpe

Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie offers advice to a reader and details events of interest to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community from June 14-21. more

Jun 13, 2017 2:00 PM Dear Ruthie

curtains_shakespeareraw.jpg.jpe

Titus Andronicus is thought to have been Shakespeare’s first tragedy. It is one of his least-respected plays. Back then bloody revenge drama was popular. So it’s possible this was Shakespeare’s attempt to sell tickets without regard to artistic me.. more

May 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

15291_388655404818_103241749818_3763820_4266339_n.jpg.jpe

Call Me Lightning grabbed a lot of headlines when it was announced a few weeks back that the venerable, bruising Milwaukee band would finally be following up 2010’s much-loved When I’m Gone My Blood Will Be Free with a new full-length, Huma... more

Dec 24, 2013 10:15 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Much has been made of the first couplet on “Ecce Homo,” the lead track on New York-based Titus Andronicus’ latest album, Local Business. “Okay, I think, by now,” rambles vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stickles more

Nov 19, 2012 9:03 PM Music Feature

blogimage15070.jpe

A ragged yet beautiful constellation of passion and imperfection, Carte Blanche Studios' Titus Andronicus offers the perfect start to summer theater in Milwaukee. The play itself, arguably one of Shakespeare's least-accomplished pieces, tre... more

Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Theatre lives in the flaws bring out the visceral reality of human drama. You want perfection? Go see some big, artificial Hollywood movie in 3D Imax. You want the flaws that make us human? You go to some small, little studio theatre space and i.. more

Jun 5, 2011 2:18 PM Theater

T. S. Eliot said it was "one of the stupidest and most uninspired plays ever written." And it was written by Shakespeare. Mr. Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock wasn't alone in his assessment of Titus Andronicus--a work that had been almost univer.. more

May 28, 2011 7:22 PM Theater

blogimage11635.jpe

Unlike many punk pioneers, former X frontman John Doe has managed to remain both alive and relevant. In fact, Doe’s output has increased as he has gotten older. The 21st century has seen him release six albums, the latest being 2009’s Count... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage5040.jpe

Saying Titus Andronicus singer Patrick Stickles bears a resemblance to Conor Oberst is akin to saying Owl City sounds faintly like the Postal Service. Stickles’ throaty quiver is the mirror image of Oberst’s, indistinguishable in both timbre and c.. more

Mar 12, 2010 3:50 PM On Music

blogimage6955.jpe

Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also part of what makes Polish Fest such a gem. Without battling incessant crowds or paying inordinate admission fees, patro... more

Jun 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6899.jpe

Every Tuesday, at about 10 or 11-ish at the Jazz Estate, an improvisational ensemble known as the Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s longest-running nights of free music. Borrowing liberally from the conf... more

Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5040.jpe

It’s a morose thought, but could the country’s economic situation actually be A Christmas Carol ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES