RSS

The Toasters

The new, non-BCS way of doing things will mean even more scrutiny on teams that could be eligible for the four-team playoff.One of the things the selection committee will be looking at is strength of schedule, something Wisconsin has struggled wi.. more

Jul 3, 2012 8:36 PM More Sports

Thursday, Oct. 22 ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

12270615954923795bbd537.jpg.jpe

Brother Ali @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WhenBarack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was thefirst rapper out of the gate with a victory track, which was ironic,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

There has been a lot of discussion in the news about Autism and vaccinations. The measles outbreak in the Milwaukee area is causing dissention between parents who vaccinate and those who don't. Some parents would like to stop the vaccinations, b.. more

Apr 11, 2008 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

blogimage924.jpe

Widely recognized as the longest-running American ska band, The Toasters celebrated their Foto: Modernity in Central Europe, 1918-1945 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The local theatre season concludes its journey to the holidays this weekend. For me, this is the last great stop before the deceptively easy challenge of covering all of the holiday showsquite a few of which are repeats of shows from previous year.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES