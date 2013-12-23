Toby Jones
The Sound of Movies
Saying that a movie about engineeringsound for the movies has limited appeal is being optimistic. But if that ode toFoley is also a stylish homage to Italian B horror flicks of the '70s, it willfind an audience. And if th.. more
Dec 23, 2013 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
<p> It's visible for barely a blink: the date on a memo reads 1973, the time frame for <em>Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy</em>an era when the Cold War was still accepted along with death and taxes as an inescapable characteristic of life on Earth. J.. more
Mar 24, 2012 3:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Collections of Colonies of Bees w/ Project Transmit and Zelienople
Milwaukee’s post-rock septet Collections of Colonies of Bees was well on its way toward building a national following after their majestic 2008 full-length, Birds , but a collaboration last year with Bon Iver blog-magnet Justin Vernon more
Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Deborah Voith’s Magical Bewitchingbee
Bewitchingbee (2456 N. Murray Ave.) offers a variety of occult items, including powders, oils, books and jewelry. Classes on tarot card reading, psychic development, hoodoo and related topics are of,Off the Cuff more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Kathy Nichols Off the Cuff