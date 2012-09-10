RSS

Today in Milwaukee

In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece more

Sep 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers return home to begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves tonight more

Sep 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

At the age of 17 Misha Siegfried studied under Minnesota bluesman Moses Oakland before moving to Milwaukee in 2002. This guitar virtuoso has since then toured with such acts as Reverend Raven & The Chain Smoking Alter Boys, Fire On Your... more

Sep 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Haggerty museum explores the concept of freedom in its latest exhibition, “Thenceforward, and Forever Free,” which presents seven contemporary artists—Laylah Ali, Willie Birch, Michael Ray Charles, Gary Simmons, Elisabeth Subrin... more

Sep 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

John Gurda is a Milwaukee-born writer and historian whose book <i>The Making of Milwaukee</I> was turned into an Emmy Award-winning documentary series by Milwaukee Public Television. His many other accolades include an eight-time... more

Sep 9, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As one would expect from the title of the Milwaukee Art Museum's summer exhibition "Posters of Paris: Toulouse-Lautrec and His Contemporaries" there is a generous sampling of Lautrec, including his first poster, <i>Moulin Rouge La... more

Sep 9, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In 1985 Butch Roberts, a Milwaukee police officer, dreamed about adding an American Indian festival to the other ethnic festivals that were being held on the Summerfest grounds. And now after 26 years on Milwaukee's glittering... more

Sep 9, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For years The Wildbirds drew crowds around the state with their glammy roots-rock, but that band is on an indefinite hiatus now while its players focus on a new project. Led by Wildbirds bassist Hugh Masterson, Hugh Bob and the... more

Sep 9, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

WMSE's idea of a lazy Saturday afternoon is a particularly perfect one. In addition to an assortment of succulent barbecue and cold refreshments... more

Sep 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Sep 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Thanks to a common euphemism, “sausage fest” has taken on a negative connotation over the last decade, but the organizers of this annual event outside Café... more

Sep 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Electric and supercharged, Get The Led Out is a group of musicians returning the music of the immortal Led Zeppelin to the big stage in grand fashion... more

Sep 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for a second year of panels, discussions and mentoring sessions to help aspiring career musicians navigate... more

Sep 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 8, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The grand finale to UWM's welcome-week activities, PantherFest seems to draw a bigger lineup each year. This year organizers have reeled in two national acts to headline the event: pop-rap goofball B.o.B. and mixtape phenomenon turned Jay-Z... more

Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though the hit 1989 Charlie Sheen baseball comedy <i>Major League</i> followed a fictionalized version of the Cleveland Indians, there's a reason it remains a local favorite. Most of the film was actually shot in Milwaukee at the old Coun more

Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Grafton, Wis., has had a vivacious blues scene dating back to the village's Depression-era Paramount recording studio, with acts such as Charley Patton and Henry Townsend sent north from Chicago to record here. Townsend himself was... more

Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Boasting an array of workshops, lectures, potlucks and gatherings, Riverwest's Cream City Collectives is a social center dedicated to community engagement. Equipped with a free Internet computer lab, a gallery and a screen printing... more

Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Now in its 15th year, the Kettle Moraine Jazz Festival has established itself as one of the state's most prestigious jazz events, booking a wide assortment of national and global talent. This year's event is headlined by Grammy-nominated... more

Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 7, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

