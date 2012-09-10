Today in Milwaukee
MSOE at Work: Selections from the Campus Archives
In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece more
Brewers vs. Braves
The Milwaukee Brewers return home to begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves tonight more
Open Mic Night with Misha Siegfried
At the age of 17 Misha Siegfried studied under Minnesota bluesman Moses Oakland before moving to Milwaukee in 2002. This guitar virtuoso has since then toured with such acts as Reverend Raven & The Chain Smoking Alter Boys, Fire On Your... more
Thenceforward, and Forever Free
The Haggerty museum explores the concept of freedom in its latest exhibition, “Thenceforward, and Forever Free,” which presents seven contemporary artists—Laylah Ali, Willie Birch, Michael Ray Charles, Gary Simmons, Elisabeth Subrin... more
Storytelling with John Gurda: The History of the South Shore
John Gurda is a Milwaukee-born writer and historian whose book <i>The Making of Milwaukee</I> was turned into an Emmy Award-winning documentary series by Milwaukee Public Television. His many other accolades include an eight-time... more
Posters of Paris: Toulouse-Lautrec and His Contemporaries
As one would expect from the title of the Milwaukee Art Museum's summer exhibition "Posters of Paris: Toulouse-Lautrec and His Contemporaries" there is a generous sampling of Lautrec, including his first poster, <i>Moulin Rouge La... more
Indian Summer Festival
In 1985 Butch Roberts, a Milwaukee police officer, dreamed about adding an American Indian festival to the other ethnic festivals that were being held on the Summerfest grounds. And now after 26 years on Milwaukee's glittering... more
Hugh Bob and the Hustle w/ Blessed Feathers
For years The Wildbirds drew crowds around the state with their glammy roots-rock, but that band is on an indefinite hiatus now while its players focus on a new project. Led by Wildbirds bassist Hugh Masterson, Hugh Bob and the... more
WMSE Backyard BBQ
WMSE's idea of a lazy Saturday afternoon is a particularly perfect one. In addition to an assortment of succulent barbecue and cold refreshments... more
Sausage Fest
Thanks to a common euphemism, “sausage fest” has taken on a negative connotation over the last decade, but the organizers of this annual event outside Café... more
Get The Led Out - The American Led Zeppelin
Electric and supercharged, Get The Led Out is a group of musicians returning the music of the immortal Led Zeppelin to the big stage in grand fashion... more
Yellow Phone Music Conference
Milwaukee's Yellow Phone Music Conference returns for a second year of panels, discussions and mentoring sessions to help aspiring career musicians navigate... more
PantherFest w/ B.o.B. and J. Cole
The grand finale to UWM's welcome-week activities, PantherFest seems to draw a bigger lineup each year. This year organizers have reeled in two national acts to headline the event: pop-rap goofball B.o.B. and mixtape phenomenon turned Jay-Z... more
Point Fish Fry and a Flick: Major League
Though the hit 1989 Charlie Sheen baseball comedy <i>Major League</i> followed a fictionalized version of the Cleveland Indians, there's a reason it remains a local favorite. Most of the film was actually shot in Milwaukee at the old Coun more
Paramount Blues Festival
Grafton, Wis., has had a vivacious blues scene dating back to the village's Depression-era Paramount recording studio, with acts such as Charley Patton and Henry Townsend sent north from Chicago to record here. Townsend himself was... more
punkplay
Boasting an array of workshops, lectures, potlucks and gatherings, Riverwest's Cream City Collectives is a social center dedicated to community engagement. Equipped with a free Internet computer lab, a gallery and a screen printing... more
Kettle Moraine Jazz Festival
Now in its 15th year, the Kettle Moraine Jazz Festival has established itself as one of the state's most prestigious jazz events, booking a wide assortment of national and global talent. This year's event is headlined by Grammy-nominated... more
