RSS

Todd Barry

twim_dba1979.jpg.jpe

German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage6568.jpe

When you reflect on your favorite movies, action figures or romance classics are probably the first to come to mind - not the ones with environmental themes. But on second thought, perhaps your favorite movie is an eco-film. Wall-E and Av.. more

Mar 4, 2011 9:08 PM Health & Wellness

blogimage6568.jpe

Many comedians not so secretly hope for careers in television or even film, but Todd Barry’s everyman looks and slow, dry-as-toast delivery leaves the stage his only real outlet, though he has lent his unmistakable, sardonic voice to cartoo... more

May 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage788.jpe

Although some of his creations have found cult notoriety, Louis C.K.’s resume is fi Pootie Tang ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

TWIM_Iris.jpg.jpe

Marilyn Manson @ The Eagles Ballroom, 8 p.m. Glengarry Glen Ross, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES