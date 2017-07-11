Todd Denning
Optimist's Lighthearted 'Much Ado' for Summer 2017
This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Shakespeare in the Park Moves to the Marcus Center
In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 1 Comments
Next Act Explores Emotional Memory in The Other Place
Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Music of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
In Tandem’s Dark Comedy, ‘Any Given Monday’
In Tandem’s season opener, Bruce Graham’s provocative, prize-winning, dark comedy Any Given Monday, proves a real winner in all respects more
Oct 6, 2015 7:53 PM Steve Spice Theater
A Big, Crazy Outdoor Midsummer Night’s Dream
There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more
Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Celebrating the Holidays in ’80s Style
Talk about a gut-busting show! Opening night of First Stage Children’s Theater’s production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (performed by the “Cosby Cast” this more
Dec 4, 2013 12:26 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Like It in the Park
Optimist Theatre returns this summer with another free, outdoor Shakespeare production. This time around, Optimist stages the show in Kadish Park’s amphitheater overlooking the downtown Milwaukee skyline. The more
Jul 17, 2013 3:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare in Kadish Park
One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more
Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Red Nosed for the Holidays
The holidays are a great time to take children to the theater. The general wonder of the season can help children believe in almost anything (i.e., Santa Claus). The magic of Christmas is certainly alive in First Stage’s joyful more
Nov 28, 2012 3:22 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
