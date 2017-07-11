RSS

Todd Denning

This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Theater

In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Theater

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Theater

Photo by Ryan Blomquist

In Tandem’s season opener, Bruce Graham’s provocative, prize-winning, dark comedy Any Given Monday, proves a real winner in all respects more

Oct 6, 2015 7:53 PM Theater

Oct 5, 2015 12:19 AM Theater

There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more

Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Talk about a gut-busting show! Opening night of First Stage Children’s Theater’s production of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (performed by the “Cosby Cast” this more

Dec 4, 2013 12:26 AM Theater

Optimist Theatre returns this summer with another free, outdoor Shakespeare production. This time around, Optimist stages the show in Kadish Park’s amphitheater overlooking the downtown Milwaukee skyline. The more

Jul 17, 2013 3:15 PM Theater

One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more

Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Theater

The holidays are a great time to take children to the theater. The general wonder of the season can help children believe in almost anything (i.e., Santa Claus). The magic of Christmas is certainly alive in First Stage’s joyful more

Nov 28, 2012 3:22 PM Theater

Fusions of global pop and local traditions are sounding increasingly threadbare rather than rich with possibility. An exception is the charming, intriguing CD Voice Over the Bridge. Producers Patrick Sebag and Yotam Asam work with singers o... more

Jan 2, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more

Aug 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

