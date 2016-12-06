RSS

Todd Edward Ivins

A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Theater

Time flies by—literally—in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 61st season opening production of The Color Purple, based on the widely acclaimed novel by Alice Walker more

Oct 1, 2014 3:12 PM Theater

Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more

May 21, 2014 2:21 AM Classical Music

The story of Shakespeare's Othello has taken many forms over the past 400 years. The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice this month in a decidedly modern production that mixes the ancient text with present-day iconography... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

