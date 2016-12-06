Todd Edward Ivins
It’s Time for ‘A Christmas Carol’!
A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Rep’s ‘Color Purple’
Time flies by—literally—in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 61st season opening production of The Color Purple, based on the widely acclaimed novel by Alice Walker more
Oct 1, 2014 3:12 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Dark Glamour of Snow White
Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more
May 21, 2014 2:21 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Rep's 'Othello' Mixes Old With New
The story of Shakespeare's Othello has taken many forms over the past 400 years. The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice this month in a decidedly modern production that mixes the ancient text with present-day iconography... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater