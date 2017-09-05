RSS

Todd Lazarski

Todd Lazarski has been a contributing writer at the Shepherd Express since 2004. He has written for Paste, Eater, Offbeat, and Time Out New York. His first novel, Make the Road by Walking, was published by Red Giant Books in 2016. A second novel, Spend It All, is forthcoming. 

sangiorgiopizza.jpg.jpe

San Giorgio, the new, next-door opening by the owners of Calderone Club offers “Vera Pizza Napoletana." more

Sep 5, 2017 9:22 AM Dining Out

eltsunami.jpg.jpe

At first glimpse El Tsunami (2001 W. Lincoln Ave.) is another of a piece in the unknowable strip of the greasy calorie corridor that is Lincoln Avenue. more

Jul 31, 2017 9:35 AM Dining Out

pbj.jpg.jpe

Todd Lazarski writes about the meaning of after work pickup basketball games and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. more

Apr 17, 2017 2:09 PM More Sports

movidaeatdrink.jpg.jpe

Todd Lazarski shares his picks for the six best ethnic food neighborhoods in Milwaukee. more

Feb 7, 2017 11:24 AM Eat/Drink

elcomedor.jpg.jpe

Todd Lazarski shares five great places to eat pastor tacos in Milwaukee. more

Nov 30, 2016 12:07 AM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

diningout_vanguard.jpg.jpe

Todd Lazarski shares his top things to eat at Bay View hot spot Vanguard. more

Nov 1, 2016 10:37 AM Food

redlightramen.jpg.jpe

Red Light Ramen is the high quality comfort food sister restaurant to chef Justin Carlisle's award-winning Ardent. more

Sep 1, 2016 10:32 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

pizzashuttle.jpg.jpe

At a certain point of development in nascent Milwaukeean adulthood, there comes, for many of us, a Pizza Shuttle moment of clarity. Its most often stumbled upon while drinking, maybe over-drinking, wh,Dining Out more

Mar 18, 2016 9:45 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

burger.jpg.jpe

From Vanguard to Oscar's to Kopp's, here are six of Milwaukee's best burgers. more

Nov 23, 2015 9:42 AM Dining Out 6 Comments

chipotle+steak+sandwich.jpg.jpe

Whenever somebody asks us to dinner at Coerper’s – or Jackson Grill or Eddie Martini’s or any of the dry-aging and “how-would-you-like-that-cooked”? gaggle for that matter – the ins,Dining Out more

Nov 2, 2015 11:37 AM Dining Out 2 Comments

What’s old is new again, again—especially in Brooklyn. Amidst the borough’s prohibition-era cocktails, faux speakeasies and timeless sea of ’20s-ish clever caps and facial hair, lies Katrina refugee and New Orleans piano traditionalist Henr... more

Jul 21, 2014 5:44 PM Album Reviews

In the heartbreaking 2013 documentary Narco Cultura, Juarez, the Mexican border city, is painted in strokes just this side of hell, and spoken of in terms of “end of more

Jun 19, 2014 8:56 PM Album Reviews

Jazz musicians have connected with the music’s African roots since the days of Duke Ellington. On Ugandan Suite, Brazilian saxophonist Felipe Salles makes the journey with more

May 15, 2014 12:50 AM Album Reviews

diningout.jpg.jpe

The West Side taqueria scene can be a bit daunting. Drive away from the lake on National, Mitchell or Lincoln in search of chili peppers and cerveza and you’re met more

Mar 25, 2014 10:27 PM Dining Preview

As with Sonny Rollins—another living holdover from the rough roads, long nights and hard medicine of the bop era—it’s tough not to greet a new Ahmad Jamal release with a bit of surprise: He’s still alive? Perhaps it’s testament to his lege... more

Jan 19, 2014 8:31 PM Album Reviews

Can’t blame a guy for trying—for wanting to branch out. The very history of New Orleans jazz is a motive, one of a music traveling up the river, of Louis Armstrong reinventing himself in Chicago and New York more

Nov 12, 2013 6:55 PM Album Reviews

At this point the Social Security-collecting sect of top-shelf Americana musicians can largely be broken into two camps: there’s that of John Hiatt, rife with perspective, wisdom and acerbic self-effacement resulting from an obviously long ... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:10 AM Album Reviews

Pensive, warbly, damaged—it’s hard to tell whether sad sack Keaton Henson’s voice is a heartfelt affectation or if he’s simply been listening to too much Jeff Buckley. Minimal electric guitar plucks and a haunted resonating more

Apr 29, 2013 4:09 PM Album Reviews

A hand adjustment on a drum kit, a suggestive slow bass-snare groove, a rubbery bottom-strings jive and then the voice—all late-night, hushed and come here, girl—before the sinewy trumpet lines lock it in. So begins the drawers more

Apr 19, 2013 8:16 PM Album Reviews

