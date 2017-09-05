Todd Lazarski has been a contributing writer at the Shepherd Express since 2004. He has written for Paste, Eater, Offbeat, and Time Out New York. His first novel, Make the Road by Walking, was published by Red Giant Books in 2016. A second novel, Spend It All, is forthcoming.
Whiffs of Napoli at San Giorgio Pizzeria
San Giorgio, the new, next-door opening by the owners of Calderone Club offers “Vera Pizza Napoletana." more
Sep 5, 2017 9:22 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out
Spending Time at El Tsunami
At first glimpse El Tsunami (2001 W. Lincoln Ave.) is another of a piece in the unknowable strip of the greasy calorie corridor that is Lincoln Avenue. more
Jul 31, 2017 9:35 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out
The Bucks, PB&J's, and Man’s Search for Meaning
Todd Lazarski writes about the meaning of after work pickup basketball games and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. more
Apr 17, 2017 2:09 PM Todd Lazarski More Sports
Milwaukee’s Six Great Ethnic Eating Strips
Todd Lazarski shares his picks for the six best ethnic food neighborhoods in Milwaukee. more
Feb 7, 2017 11:24 AM Todd Lazarski Eat/Drink
What About those Pastor Tacos?
Todd Lazarski shares five great places to eat pastor tacos in Milwaukee. more
Nov 30, 2016 12:07 AM Todd Lazarski Eat/Drink 1 Comments
How Vanguard Makes Bay View Great
Todd Lazarski shares his top things to eat at Bay View hot spot Vanguard. more
Nov 1, 2016 10:37 AM Todd Lazarski Food
It’s So Cool to Eat Noodles
Red Light Ramen is the high quality comfort food sister restaurant to chef Justin Carlisle's award-winning Ardent. more
Sep 1, 2016 10:32 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out 1 Comments
Best Things to Order from Pizza Shuttle When You've Had Too Much
At a certain point of development in nascent Milwaukeean adulthood, there comes, for many of us, a Pizza Shuttle moment of clarity. Its most often stumbled upon while drinking, maybe over-drinking, wh,Dining Out more
Mar 18, 2016 9:45 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out 1 Comments
6 Great Burgers (That aren't Sobelman's or A.J. Bombers)
From Vanguard to Oscar's to Kopp's, here are six of Milwaukee's best burgers. more
Nov 23, 2015 9:42 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out 6 Comments
Milwaukee's Top 6 Steak Sandwiches
Whenever somebody asks us to dinner at Coerper’s – or Jackson Grill or Eddie Martini’s or any of the dry-aging and “how-would-you-like-that-cooked”? gaggle for that matter – the ins,Dining Out more
Nov 2, 2015 11:37 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out 2 Comments
Henry Butler & Steven Bernstein: Viper’s Drag (Impulse)
What’s old is new again, again—especially in Brooklyn. Amidst the borough’s prohibition-era cocktails, faux speakeasies and timeless sea of ’20s-ish clever caps and facial hair, lies Katrina refugee and New Orleans piano traditionalist Henr... more
Jul 21, 2014 5:44 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
The Iguanas: Juarez (Piety Street)
In the heartbreaking 2013 documentary Narco Cultura, Juarez, the Mexican border city, is painted in strokes just this side of hell, and spoken of in terms of “end of more
Jun 19, 2014 8:56 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Felipe Salles: Ugandan Suite (Tapestry Records)
Jazz musicians have connected with the music’s African roots since the days of Duke Ellington. On Ugandan Suite, Brazilian saxophonist Felipe Salles makes the journey with more
May 15, 2014 12:50 AM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Searching for Great Tacos?
The West Side taqueria scene can be a bit daunting. Drive away from the lake on National, Mitchell or Lincoln in search of chili peppers and cerveza and you’re met more
Mar 25, 2014 10:27 PM Todd Lazarski Dining Preview
Ahmad Jamal: Saturday Morning (JazzVillage)
As with Sonny Rollins—another living holdover from the rough roads, long nights and hard medicine of the bop era—it’s tough not to greet a new Ahmad Jamal release with a bit of surprise: He’s still alive? Perhaps it’s testament to his lege... more
Jan 19, 2014 8:31 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Trombone Shorty | Say That To Say This (Verve)
Can’t blame a guy for trying—for wanting to branch out. The very history of New Orleans jazz is a motive, one of a music traveling up the river, of Louis Armstrong reinventing himself in Chicago and New York more
Nov 12, 2013 6:55 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Delbert McClinton & Glen Clark
At this point the Social Security-collecting sect of top-shelf Americana musicians can largely be broken into two camps: there’s that of John Hiatt, rife with perspective, wisdom and acerbic self-effacement resulting from an obviously long ... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:10 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Keaton Henson
Pensive, warbly, damaged—it’s hard to tell whether sad sack Keaton Henson’s voice is a heartfelt affectation or if he’s simply been listening to too much Jeff Buckley. Minimal electric guitar plucks and a haunted resonating more
Apr 29, 2013 4:09 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
José James
A hand adjustment on a drum kit, a suggestive slow bass-snare groove, a rubbery bottom-strings jive and then the voice—all late-night, hushed and come here, girl—before the sinewy trumpet lines lock it in. So begins the drawers more
Apr 19, 2013 8:16 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
A Culinary Tour of West Allis
Stallis. Westallica. Whatever your preferred handle for our Liberace-yielding neighbors to the left, it’s hard to broach the blue-collar burg of West Allis without invoking a smirking air of,Dining Out more
May 31, 2016 9:31 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out 1 Comments
Eight Great Places for Bloody Marys
Todd Lazarski discusses nine of Milwaukee’s best Bloody Marys at Sobelman’s Pub and Grill, Engine Company 3, County Clare Inn & Pub, Buckley’s Restaurant & Bar, Café Centraal, Café Hollander, Café Barvaria, Café Benelux, Rustico, Oscar’s Pu... more
Mar 18, 2016 9:22 AM Todd Lazarski Eat/Drink 1 Comments
5 Great Milwaukee Tamale Destinations
Nothing can replace lovingly prepared, homemade Christmas tamales. But these five spots come close. more
Dec 18, 2015 10:00 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out
Extra Crispy Brass Band: Extra Crispy Brass Band
New album by Milwaukee’s Extra Crispy Brass Band, which replicates the sound of New Orleans street bands. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:31 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Ingrid Lucia: Living the Life (CD Baby)
It’s a mostly quiet, tender affair, with brushy percussion work, solid but subtle N’awlins strut, and a palpable sense of all the swaying, cooing, knowing winks and more
May 15, 2014 12:47 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
