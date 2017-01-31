RSS

Todd Levy

schwanconcerthall.jpg.jpe

It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Classical Music

msologo.jpg.jpe

Guest conductor David Danzmayr led the Enigma Variations with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening—the latter an excellent and evolved ensemble that sounded terrific and sophisticated throughout the performance. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:11 PM Classical Music

Jeffrey Kahane led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a concert of jazz-influenced works by American and French composers. Some of the pieces were performed quite brilliantly and others somewhat disappointingly. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_edodewaart_(byjessewillems).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jesse Williams

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra began a two-week Brahms festival last weekend, covering the composer’s four symphonies. Last weekend’s concert of Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 2 was beyond good. more

May 3, 2016 2:04 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_jenniferkoh_byjuergenfrank_.jpg.jpe

The latest Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert featured an excellent performance of an uncut version of Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, an inconsistent Béla Bartók Concerto No. 2 for Violin and Orchestra, and a rather tentative and bland t... more

Feb 9, 2016 3:18 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_augustinhadelich_(bylucavalenta).jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert on Oct. 30 featured a seldom-heard symphony and a virtuoso violinist in a concerto that is a favorite in the repertory. Violinist Augustin Hadelich played the familiar Concerto in D major by Ludwig v... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:13 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_itzhak_bylisamariemazzucco.jpg.jpe

Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more

May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_leccechong.jpg.jpe

Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ... more

Oct 21, 2014 9:54 PM Classical Music 1 Comments

classical.jpg.jpe

Photo by Gabrielle Revere

Guest conductor Gilbert Varga returned to conduct the final classical concert of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season last weekend. The highlight was Karen Gomyo’s account of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin, with every note and nuance ... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:01 PM Classical Music

classical.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Edo de Waart conducted his last concert of the season last weekend. I cannot help but repeat some of the same thoughts previously written about his transforming impact on more

May 7, 2014 1:10 AM Classical Music

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

Due to travel, Saturday evening was my first chance to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in this new season. It’s always good to come back home, after hearing concerts in Europe, and be assured of what an excellent orchestra we have in ... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:41 AM Classical Music

classicalrev.jpg.jpe

There have been few major classical stars at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in recent seasons. The sell-out audience last Wednesday night was especially eager to hear legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman more

Jan 24, 2013 3:29 PM Classical Music

Programming—what music to play, in what combination and order, and by whom—is an elusive yet fundamental aspect of any classical concert. Though the individual elements of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert more

Nov 8, 2012 3:00 PM Classical Music

classical.jpg.jpe

Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s top-level chamber music series, begins its new season with a program that features musicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO)... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:58 PM Classical Music

blogimage18956.jpe

For perspective, once in a while it is worth stating the obvious: the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, which performed its final classical concert of the season last weekend, is by far the largest performing arts organization in the state... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage18018.jpe

I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage17852.jpe

For a city of its size, Milwaukee has a decent amount of professional-level chamber music. One of our better series is Chamber Music Milwaukee (CMM). While it is primarily conceived to showcase music faculty at the University of Wisconsin..... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES