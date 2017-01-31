Todd Levy
Frank Almond's Talents in Full Display for 'Winds and Strings'
It was a night of varied and rich chamber music at Frankly Music’s “Winds and Strings” concert last week at Schwan Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College. Later in the week, on Friday evening, Asher Fisch led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra i... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:15 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The ‘Enigma’ of Edward Elgar at the MSO
Guest conductor David Danzmayr led the Enigma Variations with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening—the latter an excellent and evolved ensemble that sounded terrific and sophisticated throughout the performance. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:11 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Strange Night at the Milwaukee Symphony
Jeffrey Kahane led the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in a concert of jazz-influenced works by American and French composers. Some of the pieces were performed quite brilliantly and others somewhat disappointingly. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Brahms Symphonies were Beyond Good
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra began a two-week Brahms festival last weekend, covering the composer’s four symphonies. Last weekend’s concert of Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 2 was beyond good. more
May 3, 2016 2:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Romantic, but no Schmaltz
The latest Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert featured an excellent performance of an uncut version of Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, an inconsistent Béla Bartók Concerto No. 2 for Violin and Orchestra, and a rather tentative and bland t... more
Feb 9, 2016 3:18 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Extraordinary performance at the MSO
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert on Oct. 30 featured a seldom-heard symphony and a virtuoso violinist in a concerto that is a favorite in the repertory. Violinist Augustin Hadelich played the familiar Concerto in D major by Ludwig v... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:13 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Itzhak Perlman with the Milwaukee Symphony
Recent programs by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra include concerts featuring Itzhak Perlman and guest conductor Cristian Macelaru more
May 5, 2015 8:39 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Becomes a Great Orchestra
Two years ago the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra could only seem to play with razor sharpness and unity of purpose when Music Director Edo de Waart was conducting. It had taken de Waart, a master technician, more than three years to move the ... more
Oct 21, 2014 9:54 PM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
MSO’s Season Finale
Guest conductor Gilbert Varga returned to conduct the final classical concert of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season last weekend. The highlight was Karen Gomyo’s account of Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin, with every note and nuance ... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:01 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
The Best Elgar Ever
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Edo de Waart conducted his last concert of the season last weekend. I cannot help but repeat some of the same thoughts previously written about his transforming impact on more
May 7, 2014 1:10 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Catches the Spirit
Due to travel, Saturday evening was my first chance to hear the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in this new season. It’s always good to come back home, after hearing concerts in Europe, and be assured of what an excellent orchestra we have in ... more
Oct 8, 2013 12:41 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO’s Rhapsody and Lincoln
There have been few major classical stars at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in recent seasons. The sell-out audience last Wednesday night was especially eager to hear legendary violinist Itzhak Perlman more
Jan 24, 2013 3:29 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Francis Fails to Bring Out Best of MSO
Programming—what music to play, in what combination and order, and by whom—is an elusive yet fundamental aspect of any classical concert. Though the individual elements of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert more
Nov 8, 2012 3:00 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frankly Music Presents Musicians of the MSO
Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s top-level chamber music series, begins its new season with a program that features musicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO)... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:58 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
MSO Delivers High, International Standard
For perspective, once in a while it is worth stating the obvious: the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, which performed its final classical concert of the season last weekend, is by far the largest performing arts organization in the state... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Goulding Dazzles in Impressive MSO Concert
I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Chamber Music Milwaukee, Arcas Quartet Deserve Recognition
For a city of its size, Milwaukee has a decent amount of professional-level chamber music. One of our better series is Chamber Music Milwaukee (CMM). While it is primarily conceived to showcase music faculty at the University of Wisconsin..... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music