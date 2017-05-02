Todd Rundgren
This Week in Milwaukee: May 4-10, 2017
Pile, Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Maine and Todd Rundgren fill out Milwaukee’s concert calendar this week. more
May 2, 2017
Ian and the Dream: New Dreams
On New Dreams, the imprint of Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Todd Rundgren and other heroes of pop craft from long before bandleader Ian Ash’s birth can be heard writ large. The 10 songs are replete with vintage instrumentation and hooks eno... more
Aug 30, 2016
Todd Rundgren @ The Pabst Theater
Rock pioneer Todd Rundgren defied expectations with a night of individualistic electronic dance music. more
Apr 22, 2015
This Week in Milwaukee: April 16-22
This week David Simon of “The Wire” speaks out, the WAMIs celebrate Wisconsin music and the Blue Man Group does its thing. more
Apr 15, 2015
Todd Rundgren
For those of us old enough to remember the '70s and '80s, Todd Rundgren is a major figure of creativity and influence in the music world, as both a singer-songwriter and producer. He has been classified in a wide range of genres and... more
Jul 10, 2011
Silly Rapper, Hip-Hop is for Kids
As if VH1's constant "I Love the '90s" marathons weren't already making the hip-hop generation feel old, April 1st will see the release of Baby Loves Hip Hop, a children’s record featuring “The Dino-5,” a supergroup of your favorite alternative r.. more
Feb 22, 2008
Todd Rundgren
Last time Milwaukee saw Todd Rundgren, he was fronting a gutted version of The Cars called , ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 23, 2008