Todd Umhoefer
Old Earth's Latest Album is a Thing of Brittle Beauty
As Old Earth, Milwaukee songwriter Todd Umhoefer has released more than a dozen albums and EPs of spindly, restless folk, almost all of them recorded at different locations or with different lineups, yet each somehow a continuation of the last.The.. more
Aug 17, 2017 9:21 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream the Latest Dispatch From Old Earth, '...until they're called'
Milwaukee songwriter Todd Umhoefer relocated to California last year, but he didn’t let the move interrupt his Old Earth project, which has carried on in the new locale with a new cast of collaborators. This week he released his latest offering, ….. more
May 5, 2015 7:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Old Earth's Latest EP, "What one could, to these three, be for?"
Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer, the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Old Earth’s Homemade, Collaborative Folk
For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more
Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Old Earth Cuts to the Chase on the Purposeful New "All Kill" EP
In music, few words are as loaded with connotationsas the term “experimental.” The word is typically used to signify music that’sdifficult or unusual, but beyond that, it has come to imply a certainpacing as well. When we think of experiment.. more
Feb 28, 2014 8:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Another Round of Haunted Spirituals From Old Earth
Field Report\'s <a href=\"/article-19699-field-reports-moment.html\">self-titled debut</a> is this week\'s big local releaseand judging by the interest the record has already received from seemingly every major music publication, it\'s looking lik.. more
Aug 31, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Decemberists @ The Riverside Theater
The Decemberists are a seasonal band. That's not to say they're suited to only one particular season, but that their songs are rife with divergent climates. It was fitting, then, that their sold-out show Saturday at the Riverside Theater ca... more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Collections of Colonies of Bees w/ All Tiny Creatures and Castle Thunder
Tonight’s concert from Collections of Colonies of Bees is of particular significance to the Milwaukee instrumental post-rock band: It will be their last local show with founding drummer Jon Mueller, who is leaving the group at the end more
Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Magnetic Fields Go Folk, Broadly
“I have an idea for a paradoxical theme album called Untitled, on which all the songs are called ‘Untitled,’” Stephin Merritt tells me. I have no idea whether he is kidding, but that’s nothing new. I never have any idea wheth more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
This Week In Milwaukee
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee