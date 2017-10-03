RSS

Todd Wehr Theater

In this week's spotlight at First Stage’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; Notes from the Field: Community Perspectives at Miller High Life Theatre with actress, playwright and professor Anna Deavere Smith; and more. more

Oct 3, 2017 1:52 PM Performing Arts Weekly

First Stage’s Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! Is a 90-minute show that is a fun and helpful glimpse into some of the situations real kids will find themselves in as they mature, whether Junie, herself is around or not. more

May 2, 2017 1:40 PM Theater

Kindergarten is a strange and bewildering time of life filled with inexpressible drama and intense joy. First Stage brings the reality of kindergarten to the stage with strikingly jubilant clarity in Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook. Based on the chi.. more

Apr 30, 2017 11:06 AM Theater

THEATER ‘Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook!’ Playwright Allison Gregory adapted Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! from a popular book series by Barbara Park. Gregory recently reflected on her work,Performing Arts Weekly more

Apr 25, 2017 1:42 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s An Evening With Groucho is a heartfelt tribute to one of the 20th century’s greatest comedians. more

Mar 28, 2017 4:01 PM Theater

Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ... more

Feb 21, 2017 4:21 PM Theater

There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Performing Arts Weekly

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Theater

First Stage reprises its beloved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov. 25-Dec. 31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater. more

Nov 15, 2016 4:00 PM A&E Feature

As Halloween approaches, First Stage children’s theater is already handing out tricks and treats with its funny, scary and delightful production of Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:33 PM Theater

Photo by Paul Ruffolo Photography

First Stage brings a bright, cuddly story to the big stage a Todd Wehr with an adaptation of Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse. more

May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Theater

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

First Stage’s production of A Charlie Brown Christmas reaches beyond the commercialized and merchandised likenesses of Charles Schulz’s old TV special characters to a much more earnest presentation. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:33 PM Theater

Photo Credit: Jason Fassl

Based on Daniel Wallace’s novel, First Stage’s 'Big Fish' is a wonderful musical for the whole family. more

May 11, 2015 3:30 PM Theater

Two world premieres in Milwaukee theaters, Luchadora! at First Stage and Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution at Next Act. more

Mar 31, 2015 9:55 PM Theater

Paul Ruffolo

First Stage stages a clever adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s Stargirl featuring young actors from its Theater Academy. more

Jan 20, 2015 10:46 PM Theater

Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more

Jan 6, 2015 9:43 PM Theater

Many holiday shows, from family friendly tales to hilarious adult comedies, will grace Milwaukee stages this season. One of the former includes First Stage’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, adapted from the television special f... more

Nov 18, 2014 10:52 PM Theater

The Sunset Playhouse continues its season with Paul Rudnick’s 1991 light comedy I Hate Hamlet. Sunset does considerable justice to the script. Mitch Weindorf is suitably charismatic as Andrew, a more

May 9, 2014 3:47 AM Theater

Nancy Drew, the brilliant teen detective of fiction series fame, will solve her next great mystery at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Co-written by First Stage’s Artistic Director Jeff Frank and Associate Artistic Director/Young Comp... more

Apr 22, 2014 10:37 PM Theater

