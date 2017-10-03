Todd Wehr Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: Oct. 5-11, 2017
In this week's spotlight at First Stage’s Chitty Chitty Bang Bang; Notes from the Field: Community Perspectives at Miller High Life Theatre with actress, playwright and professor Anna Deavere Smith; and more. more
Oct 3, 2017 1:52 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Nothing Crooked in First Stage’s ‘Junie B. Jones’
First Stage’s Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! Is a 90-minute show that is a fun and helpful glimpse into some of the situations real kids will find themselves in as they mature, whether Junie, herself is around or not. more
May 2, 2017 1:40 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Inside the Mind of Junie B. Jones
Kindergarten is a strange and bewildering time of life filled with inexpressible drama and intense joy. First Stage brings the reality of kindergarten to the stage with strikingly jubilant clarity in Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook. Based on the chi.. more
Apr 30, 2017 11:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: April 27-May 3, 2017
THEATER ‘Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook!’ Playwright Allison Gregory adapted Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! from a popular book series by Barbara Park. Gregory recently reflected on her work,Performing Arts Weekly more
Apr 25, 2017 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Rep's 'Evening With Groucho' Satisfies Our Need to Laugh
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s An Evening With Groucho is a heartfelt tribute to one of the 20th century’s greatest comedians. more
Mar 28, 2017 4:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Merry Boys and Girls of First Stage’s ‘Robin Hood’
Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ... more
Feb 21, 2017 4:21 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 2.16
There are several plays and musicals to choose from in the coming weeks: Robin Hood (First Stage), The Metromaniacs (Windfall Theatre), A Month in the Country (UWM Kenilworth Five-O-Eight), Broadway’s Next H!t Musical (SMPAC), Escanaba in L... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Music of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Gets an Update
First Stage reprises its beloved Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Nov. 25-Dec. 31 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater. more
Nov 15, 2016 4:00 PM Jack Fennimore A&E Feature
Funny, Scary, Delightful
As Halloween approaches, First Stage children’s theater is already handing out tricks and treats with its funny, scary and delightful production of Goosebumps The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:33 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
First Stage’s Magical Production of ‘Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse’
First Stage brings a bright, cuddly story to the big stage a Todd Wehr with an adaptation of Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse. more
May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Daddy, Who’s Snoopy?
First Stage’s production of A Charlie Brown Christmas reaches beyond the commercialized and merchandised likenesses of Charles Schulz’s old TV special characters to a much more earnest presentation. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Where Fact and Fiction Meet
Based on Daniel Wallace’s novel, First Stage’s 'Big Fish' is a wonderful musical for the whole family. more
May 11, 2015 3:30 PM Selena Milewski Theater
World Premieres at Next Act and First Stage
Two world premieres in Milwaukee theaters, Luchadora! at First Stage and Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution at Next Act. more
Mar 31, 2015 9:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
First Stage Presents Jerry Spinelli’s ‘Star Girl’
First Stage stages a clever adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s Stargirl featuring young actors from its Theater Academy. more
Jan 20, 2015 10:46 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Stargirl’ at First Stage
Keeping with the company’s mission of embracing and celebrating the individual, First Stage is mounting Y York’s adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s novel Stargirl. This moving story explores the beauties and challenges of being the new kid at s... more
Jan 6, 2015 9:43 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
First Stage and the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Many holiday shows, from family friendly tales to hilarious adult comedies, will grace Milwaukee stages this season. One of the former includes First Stage’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, adapted from the television special f... more
Nov 18, 2014 10:52 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Sunset Playhouse Hates Hamlet?
The Sunset Playhouse continues its season with Paul Rudnick’s 1991 light comedy I Hate Hamlet. Sunset does considerable justice to the script. Mitch Weindorf is suitably charismatic as Andrew, a more
May 9, 2014 3:47 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Nancy Drew’s Biggest Case Yet
Nancy Drew, the brilliant teen detective of fiction series fame, will solve her next great mystery at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Co-written by First Stage’s Artistic Director Jeff Frank and Associate Artistic Director/Young Comp... more
Apr 22, 2014 10:37 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater