Todd Wehr

The First Stage Children’s Theater production of Jackie and Me is an inspirational tribute to Jackie Robinson, performed with the greatest of sincere intentions for a youthful audience. This is children’s theater and woe onto more

Apr 19, 2013 5:19 PM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Tanya Saracho's engrossing comedy Enfrascada. It's a contemporary story of friendship between four women set in and around Chicago... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:22 PM Theater

Penny Marshall’s 1988 film Big was a huge success for everyone involved. Beginning next week, First Stage Children’s Theater looks to find similarly “big” success with the little ones... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Theater

The stage of the Todd Wehr Theater becomes larger than life so as to direct attention to the very small as First Stage presents Diary of a Worm, a Spider and a Fly. Based on the popular children's books by Doreen Cronin and Harry Bliss, Joa... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

